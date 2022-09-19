In Pictures: Tears shed as nation mourns with royal family at Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Tears shed as nation mourns with royal family at Queen’s funeral

By Zoe Stewart
September 19, 2022, 12:25 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 12:33 pm
People on The Mall listen to the state funeral (Anthony Devlin/PA)
People on The Mall listen to the state funeral (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Queen’s state funeral has been held at Westminster Abbey, with the grieving royal family, world leaders and representatives of the nation among those witnessing history.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral (Frank Augstein/PA)
The coffin arrives at the state funeral
The coffin arrives at the state funeral (Hannah McKay/PA)
King Charles and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of the Queen
The King and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of the Queen (Danny Lawson/PA)
King Charles and members of the royal family at the service
The late Queen’s children sat in the front row for the service (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

King Charles III and his siblings marched behind their mother’s coffin as it travelled the short distance from Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state for four days, to the ancient Abbey.

Charles leads the royal family in the procession (Tristan Fewings/PA)
Charles leads the royal family in the procession (Tristan Fewings/PA)
The coffin of the Queen was carried to Westminster Abbey on a gun carriage
The coffin of the Queen was carried to Westminster Abbey on the state gun carriage (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Members of the armed forces and the royal family salute the coffin of the Queen
Members of the armed forces and the royal family salute the coffin of the Queen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
William and Harry following the Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey
William and Harry walked next to each other as they followed the Queen’s coffin with their cousin Peter Phillips (Emilio Morenatti/PA)

Tens of thousands of mourners filled the capital to pay their last respects.

Members of the public gathered to pay their respects on The Mall
Members of the public gathered to pay their respects on The Mall (Tim Goode/PA)
The procession of the Queen's coffin
The procession of the Queen’s coffin (Jeff Spicer/PA)
The coffin is carried to the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey
The gun carriage was pulled by 98 naval ratings, with more marching behind (Peter Byrne/PA)
King Charles salutes the coffin of the Queen
The King salutes his mother’s coffin (Andrew Milligan/PA)
People on The Mall listen to the state funeral
People on The Mall listened to a broadcast of the state funeral (Mike Egerton/PA)
People on the Mall shed a tear and bow their heads as they listen to the state funeral of the Queen
Well-wishers shed tears outside the Abbey (Tim Goode/PA)

Two of the Queen’s great-grandchildren, Prince George, aged nine, and his seven-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, joined their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales at the state funeral.

Charles with the Queen Consort and the Princess Royal in front of the coffin of the Queen
Charles with the Queen Consort and the Princess Royal in front of the coffin of the Queen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Prince George and Princess Charlotte were at the funeral, but their younger brother Louis was not present (Phil Noble/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II funeral
George sat between his parents near his great-grandmother’s coffin reading the order of service (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seated behind the King and Queen Consort (Gareth Fuller/PA)
US President Joe Biden was among those attending the funeral
US President Joe Biden was among those attending the funeral (Phil Noble/PA)

