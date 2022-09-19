George and Charlotte walk behind coffin as they say goodbye to beloved ‘Gan Gan’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George and Charlotte walk behind coffin as they say goodbye to beloved ‘Gan Gan’

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 1:03 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 2:20 pm
Prince George and Princess Charlotte followed their great-grandmother’s coffin out of Westminster Abbey, surrounded by family (Danny Lawson/PA)
The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan” as the youngest members of the royal family to follow the Queen’s coffin through Westminster Abbey.

The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral, joining their parents, world leaders and national figures from UK.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Members of the royal followed the Queen’s coffin into the abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, walked behind the Queen’s coffin as part of a solemn procession past hundreds of guests through the gothic church.

As the young royals followed their great grandmother’s coffin, flanked by their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Charlotte held her hands clasped in front of her while George had his arms by his side.

The foursome walked a little behind the King, Charles, and Camilla, Queen Consort, and ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
(front row) The Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte during the funeral (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The young royals had arrived earlier in a car with Camilla and their mother, Kate.

George was dressed in a dark navy suit and black tie, while Charlotte wore a black coat dress with pleats at the back and a small silver horseshoe pinned on the front, black tights and a hat with a ribbon tied at the back.

Ahead of the service, the Princess of Wales could be seen holding Charlotte’s hand, and giving her a reassuring touch on the shoulder.

The children arrived with their mother and the Duchess of Sussex (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The children arrived with their mother, the Countess of Wessex and Duchess of Sussex (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Kate and the two children waited to one side of the abbey’s doors, watching quietly as the Queen’s coffin was borne in.

The trio then joined the Prince of Wales to form a row of four as they followed the coffin to the front of the abbey.

After taking their seats, the children could be seen studying their order of service at various points.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the funeral (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Charlotte could be seen looking around from under the brim of her hat while the mourners sang The Lord’s My Shepherd.

And her brother George was seen singing The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Is Ended as he stood between his parents.

At one point, Kate could be seen comforting her son with a hand on his knee.

At the end of the service, George followed closely behind his father, while Kate put a guiding hand on the back of her daughter, as the foursome got up from their seats and stood behind the coffin.

Prince George and the Princess of Wales, travel in a car behind the Queen's coffin to Wellington Arch (Tim Goode/PA)
Both children looked down at times as they filed slowly out of the abbey.

They later stood with their mother Kate, Meghan, Camilla and the Countess of Wessex, watching as the Queen’s coffin began its final journey from Westminster.

When the coffin reached Wellington Arch, it was transferred to the state hearse to be driven to Windsor, with senior royals watching at the side.

Charlotte clasped her mother’s hand and chatted briefly with her elder brother, gesturing at the coffin as it was carefully lifted off the gun carriage metres away.

The second and third in line to the throne are also expected to be at the committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, afterwards.

The prince and princess’ four-year-old brother, Prince Louis, was not present.

He is likely to be considered too young to attend.

