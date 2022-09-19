Windsor crowds sing national anthem as they await arrival of Queen’s coffin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Windsor crowds sing national anthem as they await arrival of Queen’s coffin

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 2:40 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 3:11 pm
People stand along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle (Alastair Grant/PA)
People stand along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle (Alastair Grant/PA)

Crowds in Windsor sang the national anthem as they watched the state funeral while awaiting the arrival of the Queen’s coffin.

Thousands of mourners poured through Windsor and Eton to line the Long Walk up to Windsor Castle, where the Queen’s coffin will arrive for a Committal Service at St George’s Chapel.

People watched the state funeral and procession in London from big screens positioned along the road.

The largely black-clad crowd fell silent and the atmosphere grew sombre as the Last Post sounded and a two-minute silence followed.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
People line the route into Windsor (Stuart C. Wilson/PA)

Many then began to sing the national anthem when it played from the speakers afterwards.

The lyrics “God save our gracious King” rang out across Windsor while people bowed their heads and wiped tears from their eyes.

Later, marching bands proceeded from the castle down the Long Walk to Shaw Farm Gate, followed by cheers and applause from the crowds.

Elsewhere, hundreds of colourful bouquets brightened the base of Windsor Castle ahead of the procession of the Queen’s coffin through the Berkshire town.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Long Walk outside Windsor Castle (Alastair Grant/PA)

Several mourners prayed and quietly shed a tear as they laid flowers for the Queen.

Jennifer Bryant said she wanted to come to the Long Walk in Windsor to say goodbye to the Queen, as the last time she had seen her in person was there 42 years ago.

Ms Bryant, 73, from Reading, recalled the “amazing experience” of seeing the Queen leaving for Royal Ascot in 1980, and how the Queen had waved to her and her three-year-old daughter.

She said that she felt emotional as the thousands of mourners in Windsor went quiet for the two-minute silence.

Ms Bryant added that for her, the Queen represented “stability and reliability” and she felt she had “kept our country stable” by always being there.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Well-wishers view floral tributes at Windsor Castle (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Anne Cooper described the atmosphere at the Long Walk in Windsor as “calm” as thousands came together to pay their respects.

Ms Cooper, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, was draped in a Union flag as she watched the funeral on the big screens.

“She’s been the Queen all my life. I was a Brownie and a Guide so we would make a promise to serve the Queen, so she’s just a really big part of the country,” she said.

Gideon Rutherford said he wanted to take his three children to Windsor to be a part of this historic day, as he feels they will “remember it for the rest of their lives”.

Speaking from the Long Walk, Mr Rutherford, from Hampshire, said: “It’ll be a long time before we experience anything like this again in our lives, so it’s a moment in our country’s history and it’s important to experience it.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Some set up chairs next to the barriers (Andrew Matthews/PA)

His children, Edward, 11, and nine-year-old twins Theadora and Honor, attend Cheam preparatory school in Headley, Hampshire, where the King and his late father the Duke of Edinburgh studied.

Theadora and Honor said it felt “very special” to attend the same school as the King and they felt it was “very important” to be at Windsor for the Queen’s funeral as she “did a lot for our country”.

Artist Charles Minty, 41, from near Bath, said he arrived on the Long Walk in Windsor on Sunday, got a spot at the front by the barriers and had been painting ever since.

Mr Minty, who was named after the King, having being born on the wedding day of the then Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer, had finished a portrait of the Queen and had started working on a painting of Windsor Castle from the perspective of the crowds.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “I finish the portrait as it is a tribute to the Queen and wanted to express how I feel through my art.

“I enjoy the energy I get from people who watch me paint, so as such a big event it is a way I can use my talent to express gratitude to Her Majesty.”

He added: “I’ve felt very emotional this morning. I was in tears, it was so moving, the atmosphere, the beautiful music playing.”

He added that he is “super tired” after having no sleep for two days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried by the Bearer Party in to the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Victoria Jones/PA)
Queen laid to rest in Windsor after emotional public farewell
David Dimbleby (Yui Mok/PA)
David Dimbleby follows in father’s footsteps as he leads BBC committal coverage
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Australian TV presenters fail to recognise Liz Truss
The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska (right), visits Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying in state (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ukraine’s first lady says it was ‘great honour’ to attend Queen’s funeral
Onlookers watch as the State Gun Carriage carries the Queen’s coffin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Black ribbons and extra hours as councils clean up after funeral and ‘The Queue’
The ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen arrives at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windsor welcomes the Queen at the last stage of her long farewell
Floral tributes in Hyde Park (Danny Lawson/PA)
Thousands spill into Hyde Park to watch Queen’s coffin pass by
Edward ‘Bear’ Grylls from Ramsbury is made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Chief Scout Bear Grylls says Queen’s funeral is ‘a day we will never forget’
Stephen Fry meets the Queen at Buckingham Palace (PA)
Stephen Fry and Gordon Ramsay among famous names bidding farewell to Queen
Queen Elizabeth and former US President Barack Obama at a Buckingham Palace State Banquet in 2011 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Former US president Barack Obama pays tribute to ‘beloved’ Queen

More from Press and Journal

queen's funeral inverness
Quiet stillness in Highlands and Moray as people come together to watch Queen's funeral
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; John Dunnigan was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Driver jailed after flouting disqualification for 25th time
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie 'must be knocking at the door' of Scotland squad, says boss…
0
People stand along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle (Alastair Grant/PA)
Readers' letters: The Queen, environmental protests and events that have lodged in our memories
0
Toddlers are generally blissfully unaware of social media (Photo: MNStudio/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Social media is a force for good - but I'm keeping my…
0
Philippa Grant at Maggies Highland in 2010. Picture Sandy McCook
Philippa Grant, a Highland countess: Family and friends pay tribute to a 'tour de…
0

Editor's Picks