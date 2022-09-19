Windsor welcomes the Queen at the last stage of her long farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Windsor welcomes the Queen at the last stage of her long farewell

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 4:06 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 4:24 pm
The ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen arrives at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen arrives at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The royal family have gathered at Windsor Castle for the Queen’s committal service after the nation said farewell to the late monarch.

The Queen’s long journey to her final resting place – and to be reunited with the Duke of Edinburgh – began in Balmoral on the day of her death and will end with her interment at the castle’s St George’s Chapel this evening.

In a touching gesture the late Queen’s two faithful friends, her corgis Muick and Sandy, were part of the day and made an appearance.

King Charles III was left close to tears during a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey, where the Archbishop of Canterbury described the Queen as having touched “a multitude of lives” and been a “joyful” figure for many.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Savannah Phillips, Zara Tindall and Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall and Mike Tindall arrive at the committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Queen was head of state but also a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and in a personal touch, the wreath adorning her coffin had a handwritten note penned by the King.

The message said: “In loving and devoted memory.”

Mourners filled the streets of the capital to cheer, applaud and throw flowers in the path of her state hearse following the funeral attended by world leaders, foreign royalty and leading figures from the fight against Covid-19 among more than 2,000 guests.

Tens of thousands watched the ceremonial procession from the Abbey to Wellington Arch – a rare spectacle of thousands of sailors, soldiers and airmen accompanying the former head of the Armed Forces or lining the route.

For the coffin’s journey to the outskirts of Windsor – a town the Queen knew well – the public’s appreciation of the late monarch mirrored the scenes in the capital.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Queen’s funeral procession in The Mall (Ian West/PA)

The hearse was strewn with flowers across its roof and windscreen and at the outskirts of Windsor a procession was formed featuring soldiers on foot from the Household Cavalry’s Blues and Royals and Life Guards with mounted members of the Household Cavalry regiment.

The Long Walk was filled with mourners eager to pay their respects to their Queen who was a staple of Windsor and was in turn loved and respected by the town.

As the state hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin turned on to the famous thoroughfare, which gives unrivalled views across the Berkshire countryside, there were cheers from public.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
People stand along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle as they wait for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive in Windsor (Alastair Grant/PA)

Among those invited to the committal service were prime ministers from countries where the Queen was head of state, and former British prime ministers Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair, who are Garter Knights and the current premier Liz Truss.

A large number of the Queen’s staff who worked closely with the late monarch were also invited to the service.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The King pictured leaving the state funeral (James Manning/PA)

For the last time Charles and his siblings – the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex – performed the duty and honour of walking behind their mother’s coffin, joining the procession when it entered the castle’s quadrangle.

Like the processions held earlier in the day they were followed by the monarch’s three grandsons Peter Phillips, Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales.

