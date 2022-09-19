Ukraine’s first lady says it was ‘great honour’ to attend Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Ukraine’s first lady says it was ‘great honour’ to attend Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 4:39 pm
The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska (right), visits Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying in state (Joe Giddens/PA)
The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska (right), visits Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying in state (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ukraine’s first lady said it was a “great honour” to be present at the Queen’s state funeral, “on behalf of all Ukrainians”.

Olena Zelenska, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, was among hundreds of heads of state and dignitaries from around the world gathered in Westminster Abbey for the service on Monday.

She represented her war-torn nation at the ceremony on behalf of her husband, as he continues to organise the fightback against Russian invaders.

Mrs Zelenska said the Queen’s attention to Ukraine “was an important signal of support”.

“She wished us better times and shared our desire for freedom. We will always remember it with deep gratitude,” she wrote on Twitter.

Wearing all-black, Mrs Zelenska sat by the aisle, four rows behind French President Emmanuel Macron, in the historic church.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Olena Zelenska sits four rows behind French President Emmanuel Macron (left) in Westminster Abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

On Sunday, Mrs Zelenska visited Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying in state to pay her respects to the Queen.

She was pictured bowing her head as she stood alongside Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal and Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko.

Earlier she met the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, where the women where pictured sitting together.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Olena Zelenska (second right) views the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mrs Zelenska travelled to the UK after her husband last week signed a book of condolence for the Queen.

The UK’s ambassador in Kyiv, Melinda Simmons, said she was “deeply honoured” by the president’s gesture.

“Grateful to the president for taking the time to do this given all else that is happening in (Ukraine) at this time,” she said.

Ukrainian troops have been taking part in a major counter-offensive against Russia’s forces.

Mr Zelensky appeared to be a fan of the Queen, having been given a biography of the Queen by Boris Johnson during the then-prime minister’s visit to Kyiv in June.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried by the Bearer Party in to the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Victoria Jones/PA)
Queen laid to rest in Windsor after emotional public farewell
David Dimbleby (Yui Mok/PA)
David Dimbleby follows in father’s footsteps as he leads BBC committal coverage
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Australian TV presenters fail to recognise Liz Truss
Onlookers watch as the State Gun Carriage carries the Queen’s coffin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Black ribbons and extra hours as councils clean up after funeral and ‘The Queue’
The ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen arrives at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windsor welcomes the Queen at the last stage of her long farewell
Floral tributes in Hyde Park (Danny Lawson/PA)
Thousands spill into Hyde Park to watch Queen’s coffin pass by
Edward ‘Bear’ Grylls from Ramsbury is made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Chief Scout Bear Grylls says Queen’s funeral is ‘a day we will never forget’
Stephen Fry meets the Queen at Buckingham Palace (PA)
Stephen Fry and Gordon Ramsay among famous names bidding farewell to Queen
Queen Elizabeth and former US President Barack Obama at a Buckingham Palace State Banquet in 2011 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Former US president Barack Obama pays tribute to ‘beloved’ Queen
Buckingham Palace household staff pay their respects (Carl Court/PA)
Buckingham Palace staff line up outside gates to pay respects to Queen

More from Press and Journal

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried by pallbearers at the State Funeral held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story FUNERAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
The last procession: All of what happened on this historic day as the Queen…
queen's funeral inverness
Quiet stillness in Highlands and Moray as people come together to watch Queen's funeral
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; John Dunnigan was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Driver jailed after flouting disqualification for 25th time
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie 'must be knocking at the door' of Scotland squad, says boss…
0
The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska (right), visits Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying in state (Joe Giddens/PA)
Readers' letters: The Queen, environmental protests and events that have lodged in our memories
0
Toddlers are generally blissfully unaware of social media (Photo: MNStudio/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Social media is a force for good - but I'm keeping my…
0

Editor's Picks