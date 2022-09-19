Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 5:34 pm
The Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy during the procession (Peter Nicholls/PA)
The Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy during the procession (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The Queen’s beloved corgis and one of her favourite ponies played a poignant role in the final farewell to their devoted owner.

The neatly groomed young dogs – Muick and Sandy – one on a red lead and one on a blue one – were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of her committal service in St George’s Chapel.

Emma the Fell Pony, owned by the Queen for 26 years, was stood on the grass at the side of the Long Walk, on the approach to the castle.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Emma, the monarch’s Fell pony, stands as the procession of the Queen’s coffin makes it way up the Long Walk (Aaron Chown/PA)

It was a moving sight, as the solitary horse stood in a gap between the hundreds of thousands of floral tributes, in the care of the Queen’s trusted stud groom and manager at Windsor Castle, Terry Pendry.

Mr Pendry, in his bowler hat , black jacket and riding boots, bowed his head as the coffin passed.

Behind them were grooms from the Royal Mews at Windsor wearing black armbands in mourning.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Emma, the monarch’s Fell pony, on the Long Walk (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The black pony’s ears twitched and she swished her tail, stomping on the ground twice with one of her front hooves as her owner’s coffin moved past in the state hearse with a military parade.

Mr Pendry once described Emma as “a wonderful servant to Her Majesty” and one of her favourite ever horses.

Elizabeth II was famed for her affection for her dogs and her horses, as well as her passion for horse racing and breeding thoroughbreds.

Muick and Sandy were in the charge of two royal pages, in red frock coats, on Monday and the pair took time to stroke the dogs, as one of the animals laid with its head on the ground.

The Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy as they await the Queen’s coffin (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Many of her corgis were direct descendants from Susan, who was given to her as an 18th birthday present from her parents in 1944.

The Queen had fallen in love with her father’s George VI’s dog Dookie, a Pembrokeshire corgi, and wanted one of her own.

Susan was so loved that she accompanied Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon.

In 2021, the Queen was given two new puppies, one dorgi and one corgi, as a gift by the Duke of York while staying in lockdown at Windsor.

Picture for every year of The Queen’s life
The Queen with her corgis in 1973 (PA)

The puppies kept the delighted monarch entertained while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital and Buckingham Palace and the royals were dealing with the bitter fallout from Megxit and the Sussexes’ Oprah interview.

The Queen named the dorgi Fergus after her uncle who was killed in action during the First World War, and the corgi Muick, pronounced Mick, after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate.

But the monarch was devastated when five-month-old Fergus died just weeks later, in the aftermath of Philip’s death.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen with her dorgi Candy (Steve Parsons/PA)

He was later replaced with a new corgi puppy, from Andrew and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for her official 95th birthday, who the Queen named Sandy.

The puppies were a constant source of joy for the monarch during lockdown, her dresser Angela Kelly said.

Muick and Sandy have now been rehomed with Andrew.

The Queen also had an elderly dorgi called Candy.

Horses were also her lifelong passion, and her knowledge of breeding and broodlines was almost without equal.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen on Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park (Steve Parsons/PA)

She acquired her own racing colours in 1949 of scarlet with purple hooped sleeves and black cap, when she and her mother jointly bought the steeplechaser Monaveen.

Her first reported riding lesson took place in the private riding school at Buckingham Palace Mews in January 1930, when she was just three years old.

She continued riding well into her nineties – always in a headscarf tied under her chin rather than a hard riding hat.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen with her racing manager John Warren after her horse, Estimate, won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot (Tim Ireland/PA)

Dogs also featured in the funeral ceremony for the Queen’s ancestor Edward VII

He carefully planned his own funeral before he died in 1910 and his military procession featured a unique element.

The King was inseparable from his loyal wire-haired fox terrier Caesar, who followed him everywhere.

Caesar, nicknamed Stinky by courtiers, was inconsolable when the King died and the dog roamed the corridors looking for his master.

Caesar in the funeral procession, along with a the King's rider-less horse
Caesar in King Edward VII’s funeral procession, along with the monarch’s riderless horse (PA)

On the day of the funeral, he achieved widespread fame for trotting behind the King’s coffin alongside a Highland soldier and behind the King’s symbolically riderless horse, his favourite charger.

Caesar was given such a prominent position that he walked ahead of the new King, George V, and foreign heads of state, an act which enraged Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany.

The little dog’s relationship with the King is acknowledged on Edward VII’s tomb in St George’s Chapel Windsor, where Caesar is immortalised in stone, curled up at his master’s feet.

