Mourners in Windsor say Queen’s coffin procession marks ‘end of an era’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Mourners in Windsor say Queen’s coffin procession marks ‘end of an era’

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 5:42 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 6:12 pm
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mourners in Windsor have said witnessing the final procession of the Queen’s coffin was “very moving” and marked not just the finale of the mourning period but “the end of an era”.

Thousands of people fell silent, held their phones aloft and waved Union Jack flags as the state hearse carrying the Queen passed along the Long Walk towards St George’s Chapel in the Berkshire town.

The crowd was so dense that those at the back could view the hearse only through their phones held high on selfie sticks.

Children sat on their parents’ shoulders and waves of applause rippled through the crowd after the procession had passed them by.

Kirsty Jones, 44, said seeing the last part of the public journey “really felt final” while her husband David, 50, said it marked “the end of an era”.

Clad with union flags and a toy Paddington bear, the couple had stayed overnight in a nearby hotel with their children, Amelia, 11, Hadley, nine, and Hattie, seven, after paying their respects in their home town of Sandringham, Norfolk.

Ms Jones, a former nurse, told PA: “It was very moving, it made it real.

“You do see more when you watch it on the television from home, but I wanted the children to actually be part of it and feel the sadness and the grief that everyone is feeling.”

Mr Jones added: “It’s about making memories – somebody said on the television this morning that it marks the end of the post-war era – and it does feel like the end of an era.”

Retired teacher Susan Luppetti, 72, who came from her home in Somerset for the funeral, said: “I did not expect it to be so emotional when it went past.

“It is the end of an era.

“What surprised me is how everyone went silent. It felt very personal and it did not feel like a state funeral at all.

“The silence was wonderful and to see that level of respect was quite amazing.”

Ray Bennett, 53, from Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, had a front row view on the Long Walk with his wife Anita, 49, and daughter Connie, nine, after arriving at 6.30am to secure the spot.

Mr Bennett, an aircraft repairman, told PA: “It was very moving, it hit me more than I expected – especially when the crowd went quiet.”

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Emma, the monarch’s fell pony, stands as the Queen’s coffin arrives at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ms Bennett, said it was their young daughter who requested that they went because she “wanted to be part of history”.

Malcolm Caudren, who served for 22 years in the RAF, said it was an “honour” to come down to Windsor to pay his respects to the Queen.

Mr Caudren, 57, from Buckinghamshire, left the forces as a corporal and recalled seeing her during the Guard of Honour ceremony in the 1980s.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Members of the public line the route in Windsor ahead of the procession for the coffin of the Queen (Stuart C Wilson/PA)

Speaking at the Long Walk, he said: “It’s an honour.

“She was ultimately our boss that we loved and respected, which is why lots of guys around here have their medals on.”

He said the past couple of weeks had been “emotional” for his former comrades, adding: “It is almost like losing a member of your family as when you’re in the forces you are in the family.

“The Queen and all the royal family make us feel a part of that as well.”

Jennifer Bryant said she wanted to come to the Long Walk to say goodbye to the Queen, because the last time she had seen her in person was there 42 years ago.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of the Queen travels down the Long Walk at Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Bryant, 73, from Reading, recalled the “amazing experience” of seeing the Queen leaving for Royal Ascot in 1980, and how the Queen had waved to her and her three-year-old daughter.

She said she felt emotional as the thousands of mourners in Windsor fell quiet for the two-minute silence.

Ms Bryant added that, for her, the Queen represented “stability and reliability”.

Gideon Rutherford said he wanted to take his three children to Windsor to be a part of the historic day, as he feels they will “remember it for the rest of their lives”.

Speaking from the Long Walk, Mr Rutherford, from Hampshire, said: “It’ll be a long time before we experience anything like this again in our lives, so it’s a moment in our country’s history and it’s important to experience it.”

His children, Edward, 11, and nine-year-old twins Theadora and Honor, attend Cheam preparatory school in Headley, Hampshire, where the King and his late father the Duke of Edinburgh studied.

Theadora and Honor said it felt “very special” to attend the same school as the King and they felt it was “very important” to be at Windsor for the Queen’s funeral as she “did a lot for our country”.

Artist Charles Minty, 41, from near Bath, said he arrived on the Long Walk in Windsor on Sunday, got a spot at the front by the barriers and had been painting ever since.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
People wait along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle for the coffin to arrive (Alastair Grant/PA)

Mr Minty, who was named after the King, having being born on the wedding day of the then Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer, had finished a portrait of the Queen and had started working on a painting of Windsor Castle from the perspective of the crowds.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “I finished the portrait as it is a tribute to the Queen and wanted to express how I feel through my art.

“I enjoy the energy I get from people who watch me paint, so as such a big event it is a way I can use my talent to express gratitude to Her Majesty.”

He added: “I’ve felt very emotional this morning. I was in tears, it was so moving, the atmosphere, the beautiful music playing.”

He added that he is “super tired” after having no sleep for two days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Members of the public in the queued near Tower Bridge in London as they waited to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state (James Manning/PA)
Quarter of a million people filed past Queen’s coffin in London
Norma Girolami has not been seen by family or friends since last August (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)
£20,000 reward offered for help finding missing woman’s remains
Disruption to train services which caused thousands of mourners to miss the Queen’s funeral will continue until noon on Tuesday, passengers were warned (Network Rail/PA)
Rail chaos which ruined mourners’ journeys continues for second day
Chicken and running bear drawn by Jeric Yuen (Jeric Yuen/PA)
Runner to use talent for GPS art to raise funds for spinal research charity
The Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London (Frank Augstein/PA)
Liz Truss ‘hugely honoured’ one of Queen’s last acts was asking her to become…
What the papers say – September 20 (PA)
What the papers say – September 20
Molly Russell (Family handout/PA)
Five-year wait ends for Molly Russell’s family as inquest set to begin
Travellers stranded as major disruption continues into Tuesday (Alan Hamilton/PA)
Travellers stranded as major disruption continues into Tuesday
(Leon Neal/PA)
Royal family observing week of mourning for the Queen after emotional funeral
(Martin Ricket/PA)
Dozens of firefighters stop supermarket fire spreading to school

More from Press and Journal

Millions face being tipped into fuel poverty by eye-watering energy price hikes this winter.
Why are energy bills higher in the UK than the rest of Europe? And…
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel (Aaron Chown/PA)
Fears PM’s pledge to review IR35 laws could be mere ‘lip service’ ahead of…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds
0
Writing about personal experience can help to shed light on mental illness for others (Photo: Ivan Kruk/Shutterstock)
Helen Murray Taylor: Always strive to see the real people struggling behind mental health…
0
East End celebrate their victory. Picture by Chris Sumner
North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup…
0
Ross Laidlaw.
Ross Laidlaw takes pride in Ross County's defensive improvement
0

Editor's Picks