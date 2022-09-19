Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron among world leaders at Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron among world leaders at Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 7:28 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 9:54 pm
US President Joe Biden was among the heads of state attending the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
US President Joe Biden was among the heads of state attending the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Crowned heads and prime ministers, emperors and presidents from around the world gathered for the Queen’s state funeral, in one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings hosted in the UK in decades.

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and their controversial Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro were among the leaders present at the service in London’s historic Westminster Abbey.

Face-to-face mingling continued afterwards at a reception for visiting world leaders at nearby Church House, hosted by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Emperor of Japan Naruhito and wife Empress Masako arrive at the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey (James Manning/PA)

Not everyone made it, with Mr Biden heading from the Abbey straight to the airport and other leaders already on their way to New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

But Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, on their first visit abroad since he was crowned in 2019, took the opportunity to sign a book of condolence at Church House.

Traditionally, Japanese emperors do not attend funerals due to a cultural belief which considers death to be impure.

At the reception afterwards, the emperor was “quite happy to talk to anybody and everybody and did so with great charm”, a Foreign Office source said.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signs a book of condolence at Church House (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)

The presidents of Greece, Namibia, South Korea, the Republic of the Congo were also pictured signing the book, as was Prince Albert of Monaco and European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Pakistan’s government tweeted photos of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mingling with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and former prime ministers Boris Johnson and David Cameron at the event.

Earlier, logistical constraints meant most of the 200 to 250 leaders and their spouses assembled in London had to be bussed in from Royal Hospital Chelsea to prevent a snarl-up of official cars outside Westminster Abbey.

One leader allowed his own transport was Mr Biden, who arrived at the abbey in the armoured presidential limousine, dubbed The Beast, with his wife Jill.

It was caught in traffic on the way, with footage showing it held up outside a Pret a Manger restaurant near Marble Arch in Westminster.

Arriving at the Abbey shortly after 10am, just after the 9.55am deadline Buckingham Palace set for dignitaries to be seated, the Bidens reportedly had to wait briefly at the entrance and follow a procession of George and Victoria Cross-holders down the nave of the abbey before taking their seats.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
US President Joe Biden arrives for the Queen’s state funeral in the presidential armoured vehicle dubbed The Beast (Andrew Milligan/PA)

For other leaders, the shared coaches from west London presented another opportunity for some impromptu diplomacy, after many of those present were at a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by the King on Sunday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, attending with fellow Commonwealth premiers Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand and Australia’s Anthony Albanese, said the importance of such informal contacts should not be underestimated.

“Increasingly, in various summits, there is a need to travel on buses and there is actually a lot of work that gets done,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme in an interview ahead of the service.

“This is an opportunity to connect with leaders around the world and carry on some really important conversations, whether it is about the war in Ukraine and Russia’s role in the global food and energy crisis, whether it’s about climate change and the need to do more, whether it’s just standing up for our democracies.

“The reality is in many international summits, the set-pieces and speeches around the table are important but the conversations by the water-cooler, metaphorically, are the important ones.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, leave Westminster Abbey
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, leave Westminster Abbey (Peter Byrne/PA)

Among those crowding onto the coaches were Mr Macron and his wife, Brigitte, and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, now Europe’s longest-reigning monarch.

European Union president Charles Michel was present, as was Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins and Mr Bolsonaro.

Once inside the abbey, the opportunities for informal diplomatic exchanges may have been more limited with strict protocol dictating the seating arrangements.

Mr Biden and Mr Macron both found themselves perched at the end of a row of seats next to their respective first ladies.

The US President was 14 rows back on the south transept, with Realm governor generals and Commonwealth countries taking precedent in front.

He was behind the Polish leader and in front of the Czech Republic, while the First Lady was next to Switzerland.

Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden takes his seat with wife Jill near other heads of state, including French President Emanuel Macron (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Directly across the aisle from Mr Biden’s place, the seat was labelled the Republic of Korea.

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, was four rows behind Mr Macron, representing her war-torn nation on behalf of her husband Volodymyr Zelensky as he continues to organise the fightback against Russian invaders.

China, meanwhile, was represented by vice-president Wang Qishan, despite the objections of MPs who believed that an invitation should not have been extended to Beijing.

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, of Jordan, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden were among foreign royals to attend.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appears to have opted not to attend after activists criticised the decision to invite him.

Invitations were not sent to Russia and Belarus due to the invasion of Ukraine, while Venezuela, Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, Myanmar’s military junta and Syria’s Bashar Assad were also excluded.

North Korea, Nicaragua and Iran were invited only at ambassadorial level.

The Archbishop of Canterbury’s sermon included a line perhaps directed at the world leaders present. He offered a reminder that those who serve will be loved but those “who cling to power and privileges are forgotten”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Members of the public in the queued near Tower Bridge in London as they waited to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state (James Manning/PA)
Quarter of a million people filed past Queen’s coffin in London
Norma Girolami has not been seen by family or friends since last August (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)
£20,000 reward offered for help finding missing woman’s remains
Disruption to train services which caused thousands of mourners to miss the Queen’s funeral will continue until noon on Tuesday, passengers were warned (Network Rail/PA)
Rail chaos which ruined mourners’ journeys continues for second day
Chicken and running bear drawn by Jeric Yuen (Jeric Yuen/PA)
Runner to use talent for GPS art to raise funds for spinal research charity
The Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London (Frank Augstein/PA)
Liz Truss ‘hugely honoured’ one of Queen’s last acts was asking her to become…
What the papers say – September 20 (PA)
What the papers say – September 20
Molly Russell (Family handout/PA)
Five-year wait ends for Molly Russell’s family as inquest set to begin
Travellers stranded as major disruption continues into Tuesday (Alan Hamilton/PA)
Travellers stranded as major disruption continues into Tuesday
(Leon Neal/PA)
Royal family observing week of mourning for the Queen after emotional funeral
(Martin Ricket/PA)
Dozens of firefighters stop supermarket fire spreading to school

More from Press and Journal

Millions face being tipped into fuel poverty by eye-watering energy price hikes this winter.
Why are energy bills higher in the UK than the rest of Europe? And…
US President Joe Biden was among the heads of state attending the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Fears PM’s pledge to review IR35 laws could be mere ‘lip service’ ahead of…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds
0
Writing about personal experience can help to shed light on mental illness for others (Photo: Ivan Kruk/Shutterstock)
Helen Murray Taylor: Always strive to see the real people struggling behind mental health…
0
East End celebrate their victory. Picture by Chris Sumner
North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup…
0
Ross Laidlaw.
Ross Laidlaw takes pride in Ross County's defensive improvement
0

Editor's Picks