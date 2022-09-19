March against monarchy takes place in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

March against monarchy takes place in Dublin

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 7:44 pm
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the sovereign’s orb and sceptre, in the ceremonial procession following her state funeral in London. (Jane Barlow/PA)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the sovereign’s orb and sceptre, in the ceremonial procession following her state funeral in London. (Jane Barlow/PA)

A coffin marked RIP British Empire has been thrown into Dublin’s main city centre river.

The incident came during a protest march against the monarchy which took place in the Irish capital on the day that the funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II took place in London.

Anti Imperialist Action Ireland said it was the recreation of an action by former socialist leader James Connolly in Dublin in 1897 during a visit to the city by Queen Victoria.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin were among world leaders who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

The march in Dublin on Monday afternoon was described as being “against the grovelling worship of the English Monarchy by the Free State ruling class”.

Protesters also objected to the flying of the Irish flag at half mast on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Members of the public in the queued near Tower Bridge in London as they waited to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state (James Manning/PA)
Quarter of a million people filed past Queen’s coffin in London
Norma Girolami has not been seen by family or friends since last August (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)
£20,000 reward offered for help finding missing woman’s remains
Disruption to train services which caused thousands of mourners to miss the Queen’s funeral will continue until noon on Tuesday, passengers were warned (Network Rail/PA)
Rail chaos which ruined mourners’ journeys continues for second day
Chicken and running bear drawn by Jeric Yuen (Jeric Yuen/PA)
Runner to use talent for GPS art to raise funds for spinal research charity
The Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London (Frank Augstein/PA)
Liz Truss ‘hugely honoured’ one of Queen’s last acts was asking her to become…
What the papers say – September 20 (PA)
What the papers say – September 20
Molly Russell (Family handout/PA)
Five-year wait ends for Molly Russell’s family as inquest set to begin
Travellers stranded as major disruption continues into Tuesday (Alan Hamilton/PA)
Travellers stranded as major disruption continues into Tuesday
(Leon Neal/PA)
Royal family observing week of mourning for the Queen after emotional funeral
(Martin Ricket/PA)
Dozens of firefighters stop supermarket fire spreading to school

More from Press and Journal

Millions face being tipped into fuel poverty by eye-watering energy price hikes this winter.
Why are energy bills higher in the UK than the rest of Europe? And…
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the sovereign’s orb and sceptre, in the ceremonial procession following her state funeral in London. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fears PM’s pledge to review IR35 laws could be mere ‘lip service’ ahead of…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds
0
Writing about personal experience can help to shed light on mental illness for others (Photo: Ivan Kruk/Shutterstock)
Helen Murray Taylor: Always strive to see the real people struggling behind mental health…
0
East End celebrate their victory. Picture by Chris Sumner
North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup…
0
Ross Laidlaw.
Ross Laidlaw takes pride in Ross County's defensive improvement
0

Editor's Picks