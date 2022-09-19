Queen’s funeral draws emotion from media outlets around the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s funeral draws emotion from media outlets around the world

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 8:24 pm
Members of the media outside Westminster Abbey (James Manning/PA)
Members of the media outside Westminster Abbey (James Manning/PA)

Coverage of the Queen’s state funeral drew emotion around the world, with some international broadcasters becoming visibly moved during their coverage of the historic event.

Global outlets from the US, Canada and Australia have all provided daily updates and live coverage of the events leading up to the funeral on Monday.

Despite time differences, several also provided full, live coverage of the funeral itself, broadcast for viewers across the pond.

Wrapping up coverage of the day’s events, MSNBC correspondent Andrea Mitchell was audibly emotional during her sign off.

“Can I just say, well done Elizabeth R. Well done,” she said, her voicing trembling as she held her colleagues’ hands.

Clarissa Ward, CNN chief international correspondent, said that the atmosphere in London throughout the day had been “sombre” and “one of reverence”.

“It’s really the culmination, isn’t it?” she said, during her own live coverage of the coffin’s transfer to Windsor.

“It’s been ten days of mourning, ten days of people trying to grapple with a new reality of, like, in the United Kingdom without the Queen.”

Vladimir Duthiers, of CBS, praised the Queen’s “unwavering duty” from the first days of her reign “until her very last”.

“Her dedication to duty, her dedication to this kingdom – it never wavered.

“Nor did her love for her people, woven into the cloth of her life, who turned out in the thousands to say their final goodbyes with resplendent pageantry.”

The funeral was described as “the Queen’s gift to the people and…the people’s gift to the Queen” on Australian news channel 9News.

“I think it was a fitting farewell filled with love and respect. I feel a bit exhausted after it, but also so pleased and privileged to have watched it,” one of the channel’s correspondents said, standing outside Westminster Abbey.

“Couldn’t have said it better myself, it’s been a privilege to bring this broadcast, this funeral,” her colleague replied.

Canadian network CBC also had live televised coverage of the funeral on Monday, on its main CBC News Network, as well as CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBCNews.ca and the CBC News app.

Editor's Picks