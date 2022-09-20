Holly and Phillip address backlash over lying in state queue on This Morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holly and Phillip address backlash over lying in state queue on This Morning

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 10:43 am Updated: September 20, 2022, 10:58 am
Holly Willoughby (left) and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)
Holly Willoughby (left) and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have insisted they would “never jump a queue” as they addressed their controversial visit to see the Queen lying in state.

The pair were criticised on social media after they appeared inside Westminster Hall on Friday without taking part in the public line.

Programme bosses later said in a statement that the hosting duo had attended to film a segment for Tuesday’s show.

As This Morning returned to ITV after the state funeral on Monday, the pair acknowledged the backlash but stressed they had “respected” the rules set for the media.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Crowds of mourners queue to file past the coffin (Phil Noble/PA)

During the special episode reflecting on the days since the Queen’s death, Willoughby said in a voiceover: “Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists we were given official permission to access the hall.

“It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who have not been able to visit Westminster in person.

“The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back.

“In contrast, those paying respect walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

“None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen. We of course respected those rules.

“However, we realise that it may have looked like something else, and therefore totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue.”

This Morning previously addressed the visit in a statement posted on Instagram on Saturday, saying: “We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”

Some media and MPs were able to bypass the queue and access Westminster Hall during the roughly four-day lying in state.

During that period, the queue swelled in size and at some points reached a wait time of “at least 24 hours”.

On Tuesday, Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said around a quarter of a million people had paid their respects in person by viewing the Queen’s coffin.

The lying in state was also broadcast live and 24/7 by a number of broadcasters including the BBC and Sky News.

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid, 51, and David Beckham, 47, were among the famous faces who joined the public queue.

