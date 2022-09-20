Council tax could double on second homes in North Yorkshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Council tax could double on second homes in North Yorkshire

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 2:41 pm
Whitby in North Yorkshire, where second home ownership could become more expensive (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Whitby in North Yorkshire, where second home ownership could become more expensive (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Council tax on second homes in North Yorkshire could double in a bid to tackle the affordable housing crisis.

Councillors on North Yorkshire County Council’s executive have voted for a 100% premium on council tax bills on second homes to be brought in within the next two years.

The proposal will be considered at a full council meeting in November and, if it is passed, the county will become one of the first in the country to adopt new Government measures aimed at making more homes available for locals.

Backers hoped the plan would deter people from owning second homes, and that the millions raised by the premium could be used to introduce more housing in areas particularly affected by the affordability crisis.

Autumn weather Sept 9th 2020
Almost half the money raised from second homes would come from the Scarborough district (Danny Lawson/PA)

Council leader Carl Les said radical action was needed as North Yorkshire has the highest number of second homes in the region.

He said: “There is no simple solution to the issue of affordable housing, second homes and the impact they have on housing for local communities.

“But we recognise that bold and decisive action needs to be taken to deal with the affordable housing crisis in North Yorkshire, and that is why the executive has decided to pursue the policy of a council tax premium.

“It may not be popular with everyone, but that is not the key factor in this decision.

“We need to act to try and ensure more local people have access to housing in their own communities, and the premium on council tax bills for second homes will be a significant step towards achieving that.

“Second homes and the impact they can have on the availability of housing has been a long-running problem that has affected communities not just in North Yorkshire but across the country, and this was reinforced by the findings of the independent North Yorkshire Rural Commission.”

The council tax premium could bring in more than £14m annually, experts have said.

Almost half that figure would come from the Scarborough district due to the large number of second homes in the seaside town and neighbouring Whitby and Filey.

Measures will be put in place to ensure second home owners do not avoid the double tax by claiming their property is a holiday let.

And checks will be made by council officers to stop couples with two homes pretending that they have split up and that they are living separately in two homes.

The council’s executive member for finance, Coun Gareth Dadd, said: “We know that there is an acute shortage of housing for local people in many communities in North Yorkshire, and this has been an issue that has long affected their opportunities to actually buy their own home.

“Places such as the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors as well as coastal towns such as Scarborough and Whitby are without question wonderful places to live.

“But with that comes the fact that these areas also see very high numbers of second homes, which affects the availability of housing for local people.

“The scheme to introduce the council tax premium will ideally see these second homes brought back into use for local people.

“But if not, then there will be a valuable new revenue stream created that will help fund council priorities, such as helping introduce more housing for local communities.”

House prices in the Yorkshire Dales are about a third higher than the county’s average. The average cost of a property in the Dales is nearly £400,000, while the weekly wage in North Yorkshire is just over £530.

A parish poll held in Whitby in June saw 93% of voters agree that new houses should be restricted to full-time occupation and not be allowed to be holiday lets, although the poll had no power to bind policy makers.

