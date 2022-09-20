Murderer Russell Causley to face first public parole hearing in UK history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Murderer Russell Causley to face first public parole hearing in UK history

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 4:21 pm
Russell Causley will become the first prisoner to have a public parole board hearing (Family handout/PA)
Russell Causley will become the first prisoner to have a public parole board hearing (Family handout/PA)

A man who murdered his wife and never revealed where he hid her body will become the first prisoner in UK history to have a public parole board hearing.

Calls for Russell Causley’s next review to be heard in public have been granted, the Parole Board said on Tuesday.

Now 79, Causley was handed a life sentence for killing Carole Packman who disappeared in 1985 – a year after he moved his lover into their home in Bournemouth, Dorset.

Their daughter Samantha Gillingham, who was 16 when her mother went missing and has campaigned for years to keep her father behind bars, told the PA news agency the decision was a “momentous” occasion.

Carol Packman murder
Carole Packman disappeared in 1985 and her body has never been found (Family handout/PA)

Causley was freed from prison in 2020, after serving more than 23 years for the murder, but was sent back to jail in November last year after breaching his licence conditions. He has never disclosed the location of Ms Packman’s body.

His grandson Neil Gillingham, who has been campaigning alongside his mother, applied for the hearing to take place in public in a bid to shine a light on what he sees as the failure of legal changes designed to make it harder to release killers who refuse to reveal the whereabouts of their victims’ bodies.

The hearing, which will be the first of its kind, is due to take place in October at the Parole Board’s London offices, with Causley appearing on a live video feed from prison.

Ms Gillingham, 53, from Northamptonshire, told the PA news agency: “It’s momentous, it’s absolutely huge. We have now broken this mould. It’s 37 years my mother’s been missing.

“There isn’t a more deserving person for this than her. She needs this.

“We can now understand how they come to their decisions which, in some cases, we think are incorrect.”

Causley initially evaded justice for the best part of a decade after the murder by faking his own death as part of an insurance scam.

He was first convicted of murder in 1996 but this was quashed by the Court of Appeal in June 2003, and he then faced a second trial for murder and was again found guilty.

According to a document setting out the decision made by Parole Board chairman Caroline Corby, Causley does not want the hearing to take place in public and indicated he may not give evidence if the application was granted.

But Ms Corby said: “In the application for a public hearing in the case of Mr Causley, I have decided that there are special features, which set it apart from other cases, which may add to the proper public understanding of the parole system.”

These included that Causley’s case is the first “where the prisoner has not disclosed the location of the body of the victim since the passing of the Prisoners (Disclosure of Information About Victims) Act of November 2020 and the changes to the Parole Board rules on 21 July 2022 allowing for public hearings”.

The decision document said: “Although the primary focus of the hearing will be the reasons for recall and the assessment of risk, it will be the first opportunity for the public to see how the Parole Board approaches this issue at a hearing.”

The seriousness of his crimes, the high-profile nature of his case, the “wide range of support” for such a hearing and because the Parole Board’s work is “often misunderstood by the public” were among other reasons given.

Ms Corby concluded: “I have carefully considered Mr Causley’s representations and have concluded that the interests of justice outweigh the points raised on Mr Causley’s behalf. I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in public.”

The application was the second to be received by the Parole Board after the rule change earlier this year allowed the public and media to observe proceedings.

Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving and most notorious prisoners, was the first to request such a hearing.

A date has not been set for his next parole review, although it is thought it could be later this year or early in 2023. A decision on whether it will take place in public is yet to be made.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Eight new students at Kew’s School of Horticulture compete in the clogs and apron race (RBG Kew)
Budding botanists put best foot forward in Kew’s annual clogs and apron race
The pilot of a plane in which footballer Emiliano Sala died described the aircraft as ‘dodgy’ and vowed to wear his lifejacket prior to the fatal flight (Mark Kerton/PA)
Pilot said plane was ‘dodgy’ prior to footballer Emiliano Sala’s fatal flight
What the papers say – September 21 (PA)
What the papers say – September 21
Travel disruption continues on railways as engineers tackle cable damage (James Manning/PA)
Travel disruption continues on railways as engineers tackle cable damage
The King is planning a ‘less expensive’ coronation ceremony and a ‘slimmed down’ working monarchy as an acknowledgement of Britain’s cost-of-living crisis, according to reports (James Manning/PA)
King ‘plans for slimmed down coronation and monarchy’ amid cost-of-living crisis
A research scientist’s running number in the marathon on October 2 will be 17,000 – the number of people who are diagnosed with heart failure in the UK each month (Steven Paston/PA)
Scientist hopes London Marathon efforts bring heart failure cure a step closer
Researchers said their findings challenge their original thinking that the Welsh Government’s approach to policymaking was associated with universally lower rates of teachers quitting (Alamy/PA)
Teacher quitting rates higher in English secondaries than in Wales, report shows
UK’s first institute dedicated to early cancer research opens in Cambridge (Lloyd Mann/University of Cambridge)
UK’s first institute dedicated to early cancer research opens in Cambridge
People can stay healthier by sleeping ‘well not long’, scientists say (Alamy/PA)
Sleep quality more important than duration to stay healthy, research suggests
A report described the system as ‘frail’ (PA)
Youth custody system ‘dysfunctional’ and failing girls, report finds

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie': Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's clash…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks