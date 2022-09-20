Mourners leave floral tributes to the Queen at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mourners leave floral tributes to the Queen at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 4:37 pm
Well-wishers view floral tributes at Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Well-wishers view floral tributes at Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mourners have travelled hundreds of miles to lay cards and flowers outside the walls of Elizabeth II’s final resting place in Windsor Castle.

Although the official mourning period ended on Monday, when the late monarch was buried in St George’s Chapel, tributes have continued to pour in from across the country and the wider world.

Several cards, thanking Elizabeth for her service and expressing sympathy for the royal family, had been placed by people from as far away as Poland and Hong Kong.

Others were from closer at hand, with Fortescues, a cafe across the street from the castle, writing: “It has been a pleasure to be your neighbour.”

With the main entrance blocked off, flowers – particularly red roses and sunflowers – along with candles, flags, balloons and teddy bears have piled up along the castle’s west wall.

Twelve days have passed since Elizabeth’s death, but several passers-by were still moved to tears by the sight of the tributes.

Kim Singh, who has seen the Queen lying in state three times in the past week, came to lay a bunch of orange carnations.

Windsor Castle
Well-wishers view floral tributes at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I felt it was respectful to come here,” Ms Singh, from Manchester, told the PA news agency.

“She’s at her resting point, she’s at home now. She’s out of the hustle and the bustle.”

Ms Singh, who spent more than fifty hours queuing to see Elizabeth’s coffin in Westminster Hall, explained she was determined to visit after missing a meeting with the monarch as a schoolgirl.

“I was the only one who was desperate to go to the loo so I left my place… my desk was empty, so she left me a coin and a spoon for the Silver Jubilee,” she said.

Several cards appeared to have been made by children, featuring drawings of Elizabeth and paying tribute to her role in the Girl Guides.

Some had been smudged or washed away by rain, but others had been laminated to protect the pictures – which often showed the monarch holding hands with Paddington Bear.

Julie Brooke-Cavendish, who had travelled from Morecambe to lay a bunch of chrysanthemums and gladioli, said her anxiety issues meant she had never met Elizabeth.

“It’s been an emotional couple of weeks, and like everybody else I thought she’d be here forever,” she told PA.

Well-wishers
People have continued to pay tribute to the late monarch the day after her funeral (Benedict Smith/PA)

“She’s been around all our life, the Queen… I did want to go down to Westminster to give my respects but I can’t do massive crowds.”

Ms Brooke-Cavendish also brought a card that contained a poem – written by a friend – bidding farewell to Elizabeth and urging Charles to “be your mother’s son”.

“It’s about his loss and about his reign and how she will stand beside him even though she’s not here,” she explained.

