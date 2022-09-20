Queen’s corgis will understand emotion of missing the monarch, says dog expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s corgis will understand emotion of missing the monarch, says dog expert

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 4:57 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 6:01 pm
The Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy, are seen during the Ceremonial Procession through Windsor Castle to a Committal Service at St George’s Chapel (Peter Nicholls/PA)
The Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy, are seen during the Ceremonial Procession through Windsor Castle to a Committal Service at St George’s Chapel (Peter Nicholls/PA)

A dog expert has revealed that the Queen’s corgis will feel the loss of the monarch, and may even display signs of depression following her death.

It was announced that the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York are to look after the Queen’s beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, who even made an appearance at the Windsor Castle quadrangle during her funeral on Monday.

John Smith, dog expert and founder of pet personalisation product website Yappy, said while dogs do not understand the concept of death, the canines might feel the loss of their owner being gone.

“Dogs don’t quite understand the full extent of absence due to their owner passing away, so they don’t grieve death in a sense… Instead, they suffer a feeling of loss and emotional despair which abandoned dogs would feel too,” Mr Smith said.

The late monarch was known for her love of the breed (PA)

“These feelings can lend themselves to common and often devastating symptoms, such as whining, pacing, howling, loss of appetite, fidgeting, broken sleep patterns, anxiety, and lethargy.”

As a result of the Queen’s death, Muick and Sandy could display symptoms of anxiety and depression, according to the expert.

“The corgis won’t fully understand the extent of the Queen’s death, but they are very intuitive and will understand the emotion of missing someone that’s no longer there,” he explained.

“Just like humans, some dogs can become depressed.

“A loss of an owner can be the trigger for depression in dogs, and signs to look out for are usually loss of appetite, becoming less active and a having a change of sleeping pattern.”

The Queen’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, were brought outside during the Ceremonial Procession through Windsor Castle (Gregorio Borgia/PA)

If these signs and symptoms of mourning should increase, extra support would be needed to help them settle into their new home with Andrew.

Mr Smith recommended implementing a similar routine to the one they were in with the Queen as it gives them a sense of familiarity “in a time when everything around them is uncertain” and to give them extra attention and distract them as much as possible with walks, games or cuddles.

Additionally, good behaviour like not howling or barking should be reinforced as well as tailoring activities to the corgis’ interests.

He added: “Due to their independent nature, it may take some time for them to adapt to their new life with Prince Andrew.

“It will be a very unsettling time for the corgis, and they may become anxious and find it difficult to trust those around them.

The Duke of York is to look after the Queen’s corgis following her death, it was announced (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“However, although they can be a little territorial in the home, they will eventually start to feel at ease with their new surroundings.”

While the expert said the corgis will not have understood that the Queen was in the coffin before them at the procession on Monday, they may be able to detect her scent and therefore feel her presence due to their extremely good sense of smell.

