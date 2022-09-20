Severe travel disruption for commuters on London rail routes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Severe travel disruption for commuters on London rail routes

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 6:58 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Commuters faced serious rush-hour disruption after rail services to and from London were hit by damage to overhead wires.

Issues at Stevenage and Hayes & Harlington are causing severe problems for services through London Kings Cross, Paddington and Moorgate.

Those travelling towards points north and south of the capital, including destinations in the far north and Scotland as well as central and southern England, are having to cope with cancellations and severe delays due to the damage at Stevenage.

Rail and Tube strikes
Commuters are facing severe disruption due to overhead wire damage (PA/ James Manning)

Affected passengers are being warned that services will remain disrupted for the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, the further damage to overhead wires at Hayes & Harlington means fewer services are able to run from Paddington station to destinations in the west, including destinations in Wales, and south-west England, as well as Heathrow Airport.

The problem in the area arose at around 6:30am on Monday after a number of trains became entangled, the PA news agency understands.

All four lines serving Paddington reopened on Tuesday morning after a 27-hour suspension, but the wires were only working above two of them.

The station will close again at 10pm to allow engineers to complete the repairs.

Engineers will work overnight, meaning no GWR and Heathrow Express services will run in and out of London Paddington until 6am on Wednesday.

National Rail is advising passengers to use alternative routes to reach their destinations.

The damage at Hayes & Harlington meant a day of mayhem for mourners who travelled to London for the Queen’s funeral.

The problem caused thousands of mourners to miss the funeral service or to resort to watching it on phones in carriages and on platforms.

