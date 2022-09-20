Women with type 2 diabetes have 60% increased chance of early death – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Women with type 2 diabetes have 60% increased chance of early death – research

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 11:03 pm
There are more than 4.9 million people with diabetes in the UK, 90% of whom have type 2 diabetes (Peter Byrne/PA)
There are more than 4.9 million people with diabetes in the UK, 90% of whom have type 2 diabetes (Peter Byrne/PA)

Women in the UK with type 2 diabetes have a 60% increased risk of an early death and will live five years less than the average woman in the general population, early research suggests.

Scientists have also found that men with the disease have a 44% increased risk of dying prematurely and live 4.5 years less.

Results also suggest that smoking shortens the life expectancy of people with type 2 diabetes by 10 years, while diagnosis at a younger age cuts life expectancy by over eight years.

The findings, presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Stockholm, Sweden, are based on a cohort of nearly 12,000 patients at the Salford Royal Hospital in Salford.

Dr Adrian Heald, of Salford Royal Hospital, said: “Our modelling suggests that type 2 diabetes has a greater effect on the life expectancy of women, smokers and those diagnosed at a younger age.

“A woman with type 2 diabetes, for example, might live five years less than the average woman in the general population, while someone diagnosed at a younger age might lose eight years of life expectancy.

“It is vital that the groups at the highest risk are made aware of not just the increased risk that they face but also the size of the risk.

“Doing so may make the health advice they are given seem more relevant and so help them make changes that can improve their quality – and length – of life.”

The researchers calculated the life expectancy of 11,806 type 2 diabetes patients at Salford Royal Hospital over a 10-year period (2010-2020) and compared this to life expectancy figures for the general population of the same age and sex.

The team also took into account the lifestyle and demographic factors that may affect the life expectancy of individuals with type 2 diabetes.

The scientists found that the risk of an early death was 84% higher in people with diabetes than in the general population.

Results indicated a woman with type 2 diabetes was 60% more likely to die early than someone in the general population, while a man with the disease was 44% more likely to die prematurely.

Type 2 diabetes was shown to have a greater effect on the life expectancy of people diagnosed at a younger age, with those below 65 showing a 93% higher risk of an early death – losing eight years of life expectancy.

The modelling also found that people with type 2 diabetes who smoked were 2.5 times more likely to die prematurely than people in the general population, shortening their lifespan by 10 years.

There are more than 4.9 million people with diabetes in the UK, 90% of whom have type 2 diabetes.

Figures from Diabetes UK also indicates around 13.6 million people are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Commenting on the research, Dr Lucy Chambers, head of research communications at Diabetes UK, said that the findings “highlight that the impact of type 2 diabetes is not the same for everyone”.

She said: “Research like this is crucial in understanding more about which groups of people with type 2 diabetes could benefit from tailored care to reduce their heightened risk of complications, and could in future help to close unacceptable gaps in health and life expectancy.

“While research like this can be alarming, it’s important to remember that with the right support, many cases of type 2 diabetes and its complications can be prevented or delayed, and that many people with the condition can live long and healthy lives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Rehab Support workers perform a physiotherapy treatment on patient Michael Kidd, 82, as the first patients are admitted to the NHS Seacole Centre at Headley Court, Surrey (PA)
Millions of people miss out on rehab after cancer and heart attacks – report
A research scientist’s running number in the marathon on October 2 will be 17,000 – the number of people who are diagnosed with heart failure in the UK each month (Steven Paston/PA)
Scientist hopes London Marathon efforts bring heart failure cure a step closer
Concern over a rise in DIY dentistry (Rui Vieira/PA)
People turning to DIY dentistry as they struggle to access care – poll
UK’s first institute dedicated to early cancer research opens in Cambridge (Lloyd Mann/University of Cambridge)
UK’s first institute dedicated to early cancer research opens in Cambridge
People can stay healthier by sleeping ‘well not long’, scientists say (Alamy/PA)
Sleep quality more important than duration to stay healthy, research suggests
Excess deaths are seeing a spike in irregular heartbeat deaths (Peter Byrne/PA)
Covid and poor access to NHS care ‘may be driving irregular heartbeat deaths’
File photo of a funeral taking place (PA)
Deaths due to irregular heartbeat help drive rise in excess mortality
Ataxia can affect people's mobility, with many requiring support from a walking stick or wheelchair.
Ataxia: 10,000 across UK with rare condition affecting speech and mobility
0
Doctors have warned of the dangers of nitrous oxide (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Laughing gas could lead to spinal injury, warn doctors
The British Medical Association (BMA) has come under fire for urging NHS consultants to charge at least £250 per hour for overnight shifts (PA)
NHS consultants urged to charge at least £250 per hour for overnight shifts

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie' - Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks