Royal Shakespeare Company announces new co-artistic directors for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Royal Shakespeare Company announces new co-artistic directors for 2023

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 12:03 am
Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey (Royal Shakespeare Company/PA)
Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey (Royal Shakespeare Company/PA)

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced the appointment of Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey as its new co-artistic directors.

Erica Whyman is currently the acting artistic director of the theatre company after Gregory Doran announced last September that he was taking a period of compassionate leave to care for his husband Sir Antony Sher.

The theatre star later died in December at the age of 72 from cancer and Doran confirmed he was stepping down from the position in April.

RSC production of The Boy In The Dress
Gregory Doran (Royal Shakespeare Company/PA)

Evans, who is currently artistic director of Chichester Festival Theatre, and Harvey, who is artistic director of Theatr Clwyd in Wales, will take over the role in June 2023.

The pair are regular collaborators and applied together for the position.

Evans said: “I was fortunate to see so many inspiring performances at Stratford during my teenage years, and later celebrated my 21st birthday there during my first professional job post-drama school. So, to be returning to the RSC as its co-artistic director is immensely meaningful to me. To do so alongside Tamara is a joy and a privilege.

“We share deep-rooted values and an ambitious vision for the company, and we’re both looking forward to working with Catherine and the team to begin this new, exciting chapter in the RSC’s story.”

Harvey said: “Being taken to Stratford to see Murder In The Cathedral at the Swan when I was 15 was one of the most vivid moments of my childhood. A sense of awe, but even then, a desire to get in there and start making plays: two feelings I continue to hold today.

“Stepping into this job is both the most exciting and the most daunting thing I’ve ever done. The great joy of working in partnership with Daniel, an artist I admire beyond measure, is that we share both that excitement and that awe at becoming the next custodians of this amazing company.

“We bring a shared belief in all that the RSC can be – a home for radical, relevant theatre made by artists from across the UK and the wider world. A global community inspired by Shakespeare, bringing together myriad voices to tell the stories of our time – and of all time.”

Shriti Vadera, chair of the RSC board, chaired the artistic director recruitment panel comprising of Noma Dumezweni, Nicholas Hytner, Genista McIntosh, Ayanna Thompson and Mark Thompson.

Vadera said: “The board is delighted to appoint Daniel and Tamara as co-artistic directors from an exceptionally strong field of candidates.

“They bring a brilliant track record of artistic achievement with a strong commitment to education, communities and championing diverse talent and voices, alongside a proven strategic ability to lead major companies.

“Their partnership heralds an exciting vision for the future of the RSC to attract world-class artistic talent, captivate today’s audiences with Shakespeare, classics and new work, and increase radically the reach and impact of our pioneering learning, partnerships and digital work.”

At the request of the board, Whyman will continue as acting artistic director until June 2023 and she will then leave the company to pursue a freelance career.

Doran has taken on the role of artistic director emeritus until the end of 2023 and will direct his 50th production for the company in spring 2023.

The RSC’s executive director Catherine Mallyon said: “I am excited to start a new leadership relationship with Daniel and Tamara, who have a profound understanding of the RSC as a theatre and learning charity, combined with the high levels of the skill, imagination, talent and commitment required to make captivating theatre, unlock potential and inspire change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Travel disruption continues on railways as engineers tackle cable damage (James Manning/PA)
Travel disruption continues on railways as engineers tackle cable damage
The King is planning a ‘less expensive’ coronation ceremony and a ‘slimmed down’ working monarchy as an acknowledgement of Britain’s cost-of-living crisis, according to reports (James Manning/PA)
King ‘plans for slimmed down coronation and monarchy’ amid cost-of-living crisis
A research scientist’s running number in the marathon on October 2 will be 17,000 – the number of people who are diagnosed with heart failure in the UK each month (Steven Paston/PA)
Scientist hopes London Marathon efforts bring heart failure cure a step closer
Researchers said their findings challenge their original thinking that the Welsh Government’s approach to policymaking was associated with universally lower rates of teachers quitting (Alamy/PA)
Teacher quitting rates higher in English secondaries than in Wales, report shows
UK’s first institute dedicated to early cancer research opens in Cambridge (Lloyd Mann/University of Cambridge)
UK’s first institute dedicated to early cancer research opens in Cambridge
People can stay healthier by sleeping ‘well not long’, scientists say (Alamy/PA)
Sleep quality more important than duration to stay healthy, research suggests
A report described the system as ‘frail’ (PA)
Youth custody system ‘dysfunctional’ and failing girls, report finds
There are more than 4.9 million people with diabetes in the UK, 90% of whom have type 2 diabetes (Peter Byrne/PA)
Women with type 2 diabetes have 60% increased chance of early death – research
The Queen’s name has been inscribed on the ledger stone where she is buried in St George’s Chapel (Victoria Jones/PA)
Queen’s name inscribed on to chapel stone alongside those of parents and Philip
King Charles III is now the head of state (PA)
How all the pieces of the monarchy move around after the Queen’s death

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie' - Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks