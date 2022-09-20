Youth custody system ‘dysfunctional’ and failing girls, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Youth custody system ‘dysfunctional’ and failing girls, report finds

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 12:03 am
A report described the system as 'frail' (PA)
A report described the system as ‘frail’ (PA)

The “dysfunctional” youth custody system is failing to provide vulnerable girls with the help they need, a group of watchdogs has warned.

Girls and young women faced “significant challenges” when they were released or moved into adult jails, according to the findings from five inspection bodies.

The prisons and probation inspectorates, Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission and Care Inspectorate Wales, found 14 girls were being held in custody in England and Wales at the time of their inspection.

All of them were in secure children’s homes or at Wetherby young offender institution in West Yorkshire.

Their report said: “The way the system operates is dysfunctional.”

Also describing the system as “frail”, the inspectors added: “We observed many dedicated frontline staff doing their best in extremely difficult circumstances.

“Despite this the custodial estate did not function effectively and too often girls with the highest level of need were placed in establishments with the least resource.

“Outcomes for girls in key areas were poor and they faced significant challenges when they were released or transferred to the adult estate.”

The girls in question had “complex needs” including mental health problems, self-harm and substance abuse, with some held in custody “simply because there was no other placement available”.

But custody was often “incapable” of providing the support they need, according to the findings.

The report said: “Without exception these girls had long histories of exposure to traumatic events and came into custody with multiple and complex needs.

“In many cases opportunities for early intervention in the community had been missed and the failure to provide for these girls had often led to an escalation in poor behaviour and ultimately to a custodial sentence.

“We found several examples of girls remanded to custody simply because there was no other placement available, either in hospital or in the community.”

The inspectors were particularly concerned about safety and found girls were “12 times more likely than boys to self-harm and more likely to be restrained, often in response to self-harm”.

But after being restrained they were often left alone in their cells without extra support, the report found.

“One girl we spoke to was restrained six times in one night in response to her self-harm. This was clearly traumatising and could potentially increase the risk of further attempts. The vicious cycle of self-harm and restraint needs to be addressed urgently,” the findings said.

In a separate report, inspectors also found Wetherby – which mainly holds boys – was “struggling to cope with the high needs of the six girls in its care”.

Despite some improvements, all the children there were still spending long periods of time locked up, and staff shortages meant activities were often curtailed.

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said the “pace of change needs to improve in order for outcomes for children to change meaningfully.”

A Youth Custody Service spokesperson said: “While the number of girls in custody has fallen dramatically over the last decade, we are investing £300 million in the youth justice system to help divert even more vulnerable children away from crime.

“These girls have exceptionally complex needs and we are building the first-ever Secure School to put education, training and rehabilitation at the heart of our efforts to get the best possible outcome for every child in our care.”

Editor's Picks