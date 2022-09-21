Travel disruption continues on railways as engineers tackle cable damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Travel disruption continues on railways as engineers tackle cable damage

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 6:01 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 7:03 am
Travel disruption continues on railways as engineers tackle cable damage (James Manning/PA)
Travel disruption continues on railways as engineers tackle cable damage (James Manning/PA)

Rail services to and from London continue to be impacted on Wednesday morning by damage to overhead wires that has caused disruption since the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Issues at Stevenage and Hayes & Harlington are causing problems for services through London Kings Cross, Paddington and Moorgate.

Affected passengers are being warned that services through Stevenage will remain disrupted – including with 50 minute delays and cancellations – for the rest of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, damage to overhead wires at Hayes and Harlington meant fewer services were able to run from Paddington station to destinations in the west on Tuesday, including destinations in Wales, and south-west England, as well as Heathrow Airport.

The station closed at 10pm to allow engineers to complete repairs, cancelling all GWR and Heathrow Express services in and out of London Paddington until 6am on Wednesday.

National Rail said disruptions were expected to continue until 8am.

Those travelling towards points north and south of the capital, including destinations in the far north and Scotland as well as central and southern England, have been coping with cancellations and severe delays due to the damage at Stevenage.

Rail and Tube strikes
Commuters are facing severe disruption due to overhead wire damage (PA/ James Manning)

The problem at Hayes & Harlington arose at around 6.30am on Monday after a number of trains became entangled, the PA news agency understands.

All four lines serving Paddington reopened on Tuesday morning after a 27-hour suspension, but the wires were only working above two of them.

The damage meant a day of mayhem for mourners who travelled to London for the Queen’s funeral.

The problem caused thousands of mourners to miss the funeral service or to resort to watching it on phones in carriages and on platforms.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

A flight carrying Irish premier Micheal Martin to New York for the UN General Assembly was forced to return to Ireland due to a bird strike (Brian Lawless/PA)
Flight carrying Irish premier to UN gathering in New York returns to Dublin
Chris Kaba, 24, was killed on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car which ended in Streatham Hill, south London (PA)
New Met Police commissioner holds meeting with family of Chris Kaba
(Nasa)
Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Teacher strike moves closer as union announces vote over industrial action
Molly Russell (Family handout/PA)
Posts from ‘ghetto of the online world’ still affect me – Molly Russell’s father
Up to 600 pigs are expected to join the annual pannage in the New Forest (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Hundreds of pigs released in annual pannage to hoover up New Forest acorns
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA
Silence not an option, say police as record reward offered to find girl’s killer
Serving Metropolitan police officer Jonathon Cobban has been convicted of sending offensive messages (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Serving and ex-Met officers guilty of sending grossly offensive messages
Rail disruption due to damaged overhead wires will continue until the end of Saturday (Jay Holmes/PA)
Passengers face three more days of train disruption due to damaged wires
Nigel Malt, 45, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years for the murder of his daughter (Norfolk Police/ PA)
Father who twice ran over his daughter’s body is jailed for life for her…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks