Man jailed for life for murder of neighbour over motorbike noise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man jailed for life for murder of neighbour over motorbike noise

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 12:57 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 5:45 pm
Jamie Crosbie , who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to life in prison with a minimum term of 28 years, for the murder of his neighbour Dean Allsop. (Norfolk Police/ PA)
Jamie Crosbie , who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to life in prison with a minimum term of 28 years, for the murder of his neighbour Dean Allsop. (Norfolk Police/ PA)

An “isolated man” who stabbed his neighbour to death after becoming annoyed by motorbike noise outside his house has been jailed for at least 28 years for his murder.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, used two knives and a saw to kill father-of-three Dean Allsop, stabbing him 17 times in their street in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich after hearing engine noise from Mr Allsop’s son’s motorbike.

Two women who tried to help 41-year-old Mr Allsop – his partner Louise Newell and their friend and neighbour Kerryn Kray, formerly Kerryn Johnson – were also attacked by Crosbie.

Judge Anthony Bate, sentencing at Norwich Crown Court, told Crosbie: “I regard you as a very dangerous man.”

He sentenced Crosbie to life in prison with a minimum term of 28 years, which is the amount of time he must serve behind bars before he can be considered for release.

The balding defendant stared straight ahead throughout Wednesday’s sentence hearing, bouncing his left knee up and down, and he showed no reaction as he was led to the cells.

Jamie Crosbie court case
Dean Allsop, who was murdered by Jamie Crosbie last April (Family photo/ PA)

Crosbie was found guilty of murdering Mr Allsop following an earlier 12-day trial.

He was also convicted of the wounding with intent of Ms Newell and Ms Kray, and he admitted three counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

Mr Allsop, of Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew, Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.18pm on April 14 last year.

His partner Ms Newell said in a victim impact statement read to the court by prosecutor Andrew Jackson: “I will never forgive Crosbie for what he did to my family.”

She added: “I hope he’s never released.”

Mr Jackson said that Crosbie had previously been convicted of causing actual bodily harm in 2013.

On this occasion Crosbie punched a security guard at a Job Centre where he had gone to complain about his benefits entitlement and was asked to leave, Mr Jackson said.

Crosbie was convicted in 2018 of criminal damage and possessing a knife over an incident when he threatened Mr Allsop with a knife and hammer after Mr Allsop put some rubbish in his wheelie bin, Mr Jackson said.

The barrister said Crosbie had made threats, to his supervising probation officer, to kill Mr Allsop while he was serving a suspended sentence for the 2018 offences.

Mr Jackson said there “can be no dispute” that at the time of the murder Crosbie was “suffering from a mental disability”, which was described by a psychiatrist as a “delusional disorder”.

He said it did “not extinguish” the defendant’s culpability.

Mr Jackson said Crosbie said he had drunk around a bottle and a half of wine before the killing.

Judge Anthony Bate told Crosbie: “You’re aptly described as an isolated man living alone.”

He said the defendant had mental health issues and was “complying poorly with prescribed medication in the community”.

“You showed callous indifference to Dean’s fate after he had been repeatedly stabbed,” the judge said.

“You left him bleeding on the ground and made no attempt to summon help.”

He said that, in police bodycam footage, Crosbie said the “chilling words” to officers who arrested him on suspicion of murder: “That makes me happy, that’s a good thing, that’s the best news I ever heard.”

Elizabeth Marsh KC, defending Crosbie, said he had expressed remorse since he had been taking medication in custody.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

A flight carrying Irish premier Micheal Martin to New York for the UN General Assembly was forced to return to Ireland due to a bird strike (Brian Lawless/PA)
Flight carrying Irish premier to UN gathering in New York returns to Dublin
Chris Kaba, 24, was killed on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car which ended in Streatham Hill, south London (PA)
New Met Police commissioner holds meeting with family of Chris Kaba
(Nasa)
Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Teacher strike moves closer as union announces vote over industrial action
Molly Russell (Family handout/PA)
Posts from ‘ghetto of the online world’ still affect me – Molly Russell’s father
Up to 600 pigs are expected to join the annual pannage in the New Forest (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Hundreds of pigs released in annual pannage to hoover up New Forest acorns
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA
Silence not an option, say police as record reward offered to find girl’s killer
Serving Metropolitan police officer Jonathon Cobban has been convicted of sending offensive messages (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Serving and ex-Met officers guilty of sending grossly offensive messages
Rail disruption due to damaged overhead wires will continue until the end of Saturday (Jay Holmes/PA)
Passengers face three more days of train disruption due to damaged wires
Nigel Malt, 45, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years for the murder of his daughter (Norfolk Police/ PA)
Father who twice ran over his daughter’s body is jailed for life for her…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks