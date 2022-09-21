Bumper year for breeding birds at key coastal nature reserve – National Trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bumper year for breeding birds at key coastal nature reserve – National Trust

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 12:06 am
The remote and fragile habitat at Orford Ness National Nature Reserve, Suffolk (Chris Lacey/National Trust/PA)
The remote and fragile habitat at Orford Ness National Nature Reserve, Suffolk (Chris Lacey/National Trust/PA)

It has been a bumper breeding year for rare wading birds at an important coastal site in Suffolk, despite avian flu and soaring temperatures, the National Trust said.

A record number of breeding redshanks were recorded this year at Orford Ness, a remote and fragile habitat on a shingle spit with brackish lagoons and reed and grazing marshes.

The site was once used as a military test site by the Ministry of Defence and is now a national nature reserve cared for by the National Trust.

The charity said rangers and volunteers surveying between April and July recorded 51 pairs of redshanks, which are “amber listed” over conservation concerns, the highest number of breeding pairs since recording began in 2005.

Avocet on Orford Ness (Sam Cooper/National Trust/PA)
Avocet on Orford Ness (Sam Cooper/National Trust/PA)

Surveys also showed it was the second best year for lapwings, which are on the red list of birds most at risk in the UK, and also for amber-listed avocets at the site.

The National Trust said the increase in numbers was the result of careful management of the landscape to create the right habitats for the birds to nest in the main breeding sites of Kings Marsh and Airfield Marsh.

Sam Cooper, area ranger for the National Trust at Orford Ness, said: “It’s a team effort to look after the nesting sites, so we are really pleased to see this increase of breeding pairs.

“The birds like slightly different nesting habitats: avocets and lapwings like to nest in the open wetland, but the redshank prefer tussocks, or clumps of short damp grass, so we use a variety of mowing, brush cutting and the sheep graze the land to create a mosaic of long and short grass.

Lapwing on Orford Ness (Sam Cooper/National Trust/PA)
Lapwing on Orford Ness (Sam Cooper/National Trust/PA)

“The islands in the lagoons protect the birds from land-based predators such as foxes and limit disturbance from Chinese Water Deer, and they are also ideal conditions for invertebrate such as shrimp, which are an excellent source of food for the birds.”

The team also use a network of sluices and drainage systems to keep the water in the lagoons at the right level, but say that the recent heatwave and sustained periods of hot weather have been difficult for the birds as the marshes have not been as wet.

Mr Cooper said: “If we continue to have more hot weather as predicted due to climate change, this will have a really negative impact on the habitats for all wildlife that live on Orford Ness.”

Overall numbers were just short of the best ever year due to predators such as marsh harriers and corvids, but they are also part of the healthy ecosystem on the reserve, the National Trust said.

And while bird flu has been devastating breeding seabird and wader populations around the UK, it does not appear to have hit the part of the coast that Orford Ness is on as much as others, and “so far our wading bird populations have escaped the disease”, Mr Cooper said.

