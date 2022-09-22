Watching television with a young child can boost their development – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Watching television with a young child can boost their development – study

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 8:55 am
(Alamy)
(Alamy)

Watching television along with a young child can be beneficial to their cognitive development, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Portsmouth say that although too much exposure of young infants to TV may be detrimental to play, language development and executive functioning, watching age-appropriate content can also have its benefits.

These benefits can include reinforcing their learning and improving conversation skills through co-viewing with an adult.

Dr Eszter Somogyi from the university’s department of psychology said: “We’re used to hearing that screen exposure is bad for a child and can do serious damage to their development if it’s not limited to, say, less than an hour a day. While it can be harmful, our study suggests the focus should be on the quality or context of what a child is watching, not the quantity.

“Weak narrative, fast-pace editing, and complex stimuli can make it difficult for a child to extract or generalise information.

“But when screen content is appropriate for a child’s age, it’s likely to have a positive effect, particularly when it’s designed to encourage interaction.”

The research, published in Frontiers In Psychology, looked at 478 studies published in the past two decades and concluded that context was crucial to how beneficial screen use could be.

Dr Somogyi explained: “Families differ a lot in their attitudes toward and the use of media.

“These differences in the viewing context play an important role in determining the strength and nature of TV’s impact on children’s cognitive development.

“Watching television with your child and elaborating and commenting on what is viewed can help enhance their understanding of the content, reinforcing their learning during educational programmes.

“Co-viewing can also contribute to the development of their conversation skills and provides children with a role model for appropriate television viewing behaviour.”

The research authors point out that in the past 30 years the number of television programmes targeting infants had increased with the screen time of children aged between 0 and two years doubling between 1997 and 2014.

The authors recommend reinforcing contexts that promote learning, such as viewing chosen age-adapted content, viewing with adult supervision, and not having a second device or TV screen on in the background.

Dr Bahia Guellai, from the department of psychology at Paris Nanterre University, who was also involved in the research, said: “The important ‘take-home message’ here is that caregivers should keep in mind new technologies.

“Television or smartphones should be used as potential tools to complement some social interactions with their young children, but not to replace (them).

“I think the most important challenge of our societies for future generations is to make adults and young people aware of the risk of an unconsidered or inappropriate use of screen use.

“This will help in preventing situations in which screens are used as the new type of child-minding, as it has been during the pandemic lockdowns in different countries.

“I am optimistic with the concept of finding an equilibrium between the rapid spread of new technological tools and the preservation of the beautiful nature of human relationships.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Beefsteak mushroom (Rachel Harries/Woodland Trust/PA)
‘Blood-oozing’ fungus and a cranefly in disguise: Weird woodland nature revealed
Tintagel Castle in Cornwall needs urgent work to protect it from coastal erosion (English Heritage/PA)
Cornish castle linked to King Arthur at risk from rising sea levels
What the papers say – September 23
What the papers say – September 23
Experts said that education is also needed on the health risks associated with taking a dip in icy water (Steve Parsons/PA)
Icy swim may cut ‘bad’ body fat but further health benefits unclear – study
Reusable contact lenses more than triple the risk of suffering a rare eye infection, research suggests (Chris Young/PA)
Reusable contact lenses ‘more than triple risk of rare eye infection’
See Monster, a decommissioned North Sea offshore platform, which has been transformed into one of the UK’s largest public art installations (Ben Birchall/PA)
Decommissioned oil rig to reopen as public art installation
Four universities will sign an agreement to work more closely to improve BSL and deaf studies (Queen Margaret University/PA)
Edinburgh universities unite in pledge to improve British sign language provision
Taoiseach Micheal Martin addresses the 77th UN General Assembly in New York (Government Information Services/PA)
Heightened nuclear risks from Russian aggression ‘unprecedented’, says Irish PM
Home Secretary Suella Braverman met police in Leicester (James Manning/PA)
Home Secretary vows to tackle ‘disorder and thuggery’ after Leicester meetings
Mourners gather behind the hearse carrying the coffin bearing the remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany in Longford, following their funeral Mass (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mother appears in court charged with murder of her two children

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks