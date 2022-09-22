Astronomers detect hot gas bubble around the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Astronomers detect hot gas bubble around the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 1:03 pm
This shows a still image of the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*, as seen by the Event Horizon Collaboration (EHT Collaboration/ESO/M Kornmesse)
This shows a still image of the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*, as seen by the Event Horizon Collaboration (EHT Collaboration/ESO/M Kornmesse)

Astronomers have detected a hot gas bubble swirling around the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole.

They say the finding helps to us to better understand the mysterious environment of the black hole called Sagittarius A*.

The observations suggest the gas bubble is on an orbit similar in size to that of Mercury, but making the loop in little over an hour.

Maciek Wielgus of the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn, Germany, said: “We think we’re looking at a hot bubble of gas zipping around Sagittarius A* on an orbit similar in size to that of the planet Mercury, but making a full loop in just around 70 minutes.

“This requires a mind-blowing velocity of about 30% of the speed of light.”

The observations were made using the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA), a radio telescope co-owned by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) – during a campaign by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration to image black holes.

Some of the observations were done shortly after a burst or flare of X-ray energy was emitted from the centre of our galaxy.

These kinds of flares, previously observed with X-ray and infrared telescopes, are thought to be associated with so-called hot spots, hot gas bubbles that orbit very fast and close to the black hole.

Dr Wielgus said: “What is really new and interesting is that such flares were so far only clearly present in X-ray and infrared observations of Sagittarius A*.

“Here we see for the first time a very strong indication that orbiting hot spots are also present in radio observations.”

Researchers say the findings seem to support the long-standing idea that the flares originate from magnetic interactions in the very hot gas orbiting very close to Sagittarius A*.

Team used the new observations together with theoretical models to learn more about the formation of the hot spot and the environment it is embedded in, including the magnetic field around the black hole.

They suggest their research provides stronger constraints on the shape of this magnetic field than previous observations, helping astronomers uncover the nature of our black hole and its surroundings.

The findings are published in the Astronomy & Astrophysics journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Beefsteak mushroom (Rachel Harries/Woodland Trust/PA)
‘Blood-oozing’ fungus and a cranefly in disguise: Weird woodland nature revealed
Tintagel Castle in Cornwall needs urgent work to protect it from coastal erosion (English Heritage/PA)
Cornish castle linked to King Arthur at risk from rising sea levels
What the papers say – September 23
What the papers say – September 23
Experts said that education is also needed on the health risks associated with taking a dip in icy water (Steve Parsons/PA)
Icy swim may cut ‘bad’ body fat but further health benefits unclear – study
Reusable contact lenses more than triple the risk of suffering a rare eye infection, research suggests (Chris Young/PA)
Reusable contact lenses ‘more than triple risk of rare eye infection’
See Monster, a decommissioned North Sea offshore platform, which has been transformed into one of the UK’s largest public art installations (Ben Birchall/PA)
Decommissioned oil rig to reopen as public art installation
Four universities will sign an agreement to work more closely to improve BSL and deaf studies (Queen Margaret University/PA)
Edinburgh universities unite in pledge to improve British sign language provision
Taoiseach Micheal Martin addresses the 77th UN General Assembly in New York (Government Information Services/PA)
Heightened nuclear risks from Russian aggression ‘unprecedented’, says Irish PM
Home Secretary Suella Braverman met police in Leicester (James Manning/PA)
Home Secretary vows to tackle ‘disorder and thuggery’ after Leicester meetings
Mourners gather behind the hearse carrying the coffin bearing the remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany in Longford, following their funeral Mass (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mother appears in court charged with murder of her two children

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks