Boy, 16, held on suspicion of murder after 15-year-old stabbed near school gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Boy, 16, held on suspicion of murder after 15-year-old stabbed near school gates

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 1:15 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 4:27 pm
The scene of the stabbing in Huddersfield (Nigel Roddis/PA)
The scene of the stabbing in Huddersfield (Nigel Roddis/PA)

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed outside his school gates.

A murder inquiry was launched after the teenager died in hospital following an attack close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force has now confirmed a 16-year-old was arrested at an address in Huddersfield shortly before 5am on Thursday in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson added: “He remains in custody and inquiries are ongoing, led by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Inquiry Team.”

The mother of the victim’s girlfriend said her daughter had described him as “the perfect boy”.

Sherrin James, who left flowers at the scene on Thursday, said her daughter Shyana, 16, had been going out with the boy, named locally as Khayri, for around eight months.

The 35-year-old said the pair were “literally inseparable”, adding: “He was her first proper boyfriend. She absolutely adored him and he absolutely adored her. She said he was perfect.”

Ms James said Khayri had messaged Shyana shortly before the incident, saying he “had had a good day at school and couldn’t wait to see her”.

She added: “Her friend phoned her within minutes saying he had been hurt and was bleeding.

“I drove straight round, parked at the top and ran down. His mum was here and some of the teachers.

Schoolboy stabbing scene
Floral tributes being left near the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield (Nigel Roddis/PA)

“I got on the floor with them and held his hand. I was telling him to wait for Shyana.

“I was just trying to make him pull through because he was squeezing my hand.”

Ms James said her daughter is “heartbroken”, adding: “I can’t even describe it. She’s just in bits.”

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery, police said, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to give the teenager “the best send-off”.

NHTS pupils Alfie Wilkinson and Ruben Duncan-Keane left flowers at the scene with their mothers.

Ruben, 12, said they had been “traumatised” by what had happened while Alfie, 12, described the boy who had died as “a very popular kid”.

Schoolboy stabbing scene
People have gathered at the police cordon to lay tributes to the victim (Nigel Roddis/PA)

He said: “I’ve seen him about and he just looked like a nice kid and I didn’t know why anybody would want to do that to anyone.”

Describing the incident, Alfie said: “I saw him lying on the floor and then one of my teachers started giving him chest compressions to keep him alive and covering the wound.

“He thought it was a normal school day, going to school and then he came out and got stabbed. He didn’t even get to go home and tell his mum how his day was, and that shouldn’t happen to anyone.”

Headteacher Andrew Fell said in a statement that NHTS had “lost a wonderful student from our school community”.

Mr Fell said: “It is with enormous sadness that I must tell you that following an incident on Woodhouse Hill Road yesterday, one of our pupils has tragically lost their life.

“The pupil was taken by ambulance to hospital after the incident but despite the most valiant of efforts, medical staff were unable to save their life.

Schoolboy stabbing scene
A police evidence bag at the scene (Nigel Roddis/PA)

“This is truly shocking news for our pupils, your children and our staff. We will be providing specialist support for any among our community who feel they could benefit.”

A couple, who asked not to be named, said they had removed their son from the school over concerns about knives and “gangs”.

The mother said: “I took him out because I knew this was going to happen.”

Local councillor Amanda Pinnock, who represents Ashbrow ward on Kirklees Council, also attended the scene and said: “People are feeling shock, people are feeling upset, quite rightly so – a terrible incident had taken place, a young boy has lost his life. We are all heartbroken.

“This is not what we want to be hearing in our community. It is concerning, we have to make sure something like this never happens again.

“This isn’t isolated to Ashbrow, it’s certainly not isolated to Huddersfield, it’s something affecting the whole country and it needs to be addressed.”

Billy Shankland attended the scene with his son, a Year 7 pupil at the school, to lay flowers.

He said: “It’s awful, I’ve got a child within the same age group, I can’t imagine what the family’s going through.

“He didn’t know the boy, but he’s got friends who did. It’s a shock. It is very (concerning) because we don’t know if it’s targeted or random – for us, anything could be happening. It’s scary.”

Lucy Smith, who lives near the school, said: “I think we’re all in shock, I’ve got two teenagers roughly the same age and anyone with a family must be feeling shocked and saddened.”

“It was really important for me to come here, when things like this happen, to do something that can just help us feel better when we are all feeling completely powerless in the face of violence and thinking about a family that must be falling apart today.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said police have identified a number of witnesses to the incident.

Schoolboy stabbing scene
The incident occurred near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School (Nigel Roddis/PA)

“Our investigation is still at a very early stage, and we will be carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life,” he said.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern in the community, and we are working closely alongside our colleagues at Kirklees District who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident itself but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting crime reference 13220521713.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Beefsteak mushroom (Rachel Harries/Woodland Trust/PA)
‘Blood-oozing’ fungus and a cranefly in disguise: Weird woodland nature revealed
Tintagel Castle in Cornwall needs urgent work to protect it from coastal erosion (English Heritage/PA)
Cornish castle linked to King Arthur at risk from rising sea levels
What the papers say – September 23
What the papers say – September 23
Experts said that education is also needed on the health risks associated with taking a dip in icy water (Steve Parsons/PA)
Icy swim may cut ‘bad’ body fat but further health benefits unclear – study
Reusable contact lenses more than triple the risk of suffering a rare eye infection, research suggests (Chris Young/PA)
Reusable contact lenses ‘more than triple risk of rare eye infection’
See Monster, a decommissioned North Sea offshore platform, which has been transformed into one of the UK’s largest public art installations (Ben Birchall/PA)
Decommissioned oil rig to reopen as public art installation
Four universities will sign an agreement to work more closely to improve BSL and deaf studies (Queen Margaret University/PA)
Edinburgh universities unite in pledge to improve British sign language provision
Taoiseach Micheal Martin addresses the 77th UN General Assembly in New York (Government Information Services/PA)
Heightened nuclear risks from Russian aggression ‘unprecedented’, says Irish PM
Home Secretary Suella Braverman met police in Leicester (James Manning/PA)
Home Secretary vows to tackle ‘disorder and thuggery’ after Leicester meetings
Mourners gather behind the hearse carrying the coffin bearing the remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany in Longford, following their funeral Mass (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mother appears in court charged with murder of her two children

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks