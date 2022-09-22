William got ‘choked up’ over Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

William got ‘choked up’ over Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 3:03 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 6:19 pm
(Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
(Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The Prince of Wales has told funeral workers in Windsor that he got “choked up” seeing Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen as he carried out his first engagement since her funeral.

William and his wife the Princess of Wales greeted volunteers and operational staff and praised their work during events surrounding the Queen’s committal service in Windsor.

The pair, who wore black as they continued to observe the royal mourning period, met about 30 people at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday afternoon.

Vice Lord Lieutenant Graham Barker and Windsor council’s lead royal funeral planner, Andrew Scott, introduced them to staff and volunteers representing different sectors who supported the crowds on Monday.

They included St John Ambulance volunteers, council workers, stewards, Crown Estate staff and logistics teams.

William told a member of the logistics team that “certain moments catch you out” as they spoke about the last few days.

The prince said: “If you flip it on its head, it is always very comforting that so many people care. It makes it a lot better.

“There are certain moments that catch you out. You are prepared for all but certain moments catch you out.”

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The couple meet volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

He added: “It is the things you don’t expect that get to you,” adding that he got “choked up” over the Paddington tributes.

Speaking later to council workers, William also joked about there being a new “competition” between Paddington Bear and the corgis.

He said Paddington is “a new addition” but “the corgis have been there for longer”.

William and Kate also spoke to members of the Crown Estate, who helped to organise the floral tributes in Windsor, about the number of flowers left by members of the public.

The heir to the throne described the colours as “amazing”, with Kate adding: “The spotlight was on Windsor and it looked incredible, so well done.”

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The staff and volunteers were involved in the committal service for the Queen (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The prince thanked the team for their work, saying people “don’t see all the hard work that goes into it”, before adding: “We appreciate all the hours you have put in.”

When the Crown Estate staff thanked the pair for coming to say thank you, Kate said: “It’s the least we could do. We should have been volunteering.”

They also spoke to a group of Royal Borough ambassadors, and the princess asked if many people in the crowds were locals. The ambassadors told her that people in the crowd had turned up from all over the world.

“It’s amazing how many people wanted to come and pay their respects,” the princess said.

William said later: “It’s been a busy few days but you guys have been doing long hours as well, so thank you so much.”

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
William and Kate meet Royal Borough ambassadors (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Speaking to the transport workers who helped to organise road closures and car parks, he said: “We were quite worried that with everyone coming here it would shut down the whole town, but it kept moving.”

Kate added: “We were grateful we could still got the children to and from school.”

The engagement was one of William’s first since he became the heir apparent and became known as the Prince of Wales – with Kate as the Princess of Wales – after the death of his grandmother and the accession of his father, Charles.

Other royals are also undertaking engagements on Thursday to thank people involved in the Queen’s funeral and to recognise the service of those on deployment overseas.

The Earl of Wessex is visiting Estonia and Germany in his role as Royal Colonel of 2nd Battalion of The Rifles and Royal Honorary Colonel of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry.

The Princess Royal is travelling to Portsmouth Naval Base to meet Royal Navy personnel who took part in the funeral procession, and then to St Omer Barracks, Aldershot, to thank those who provided logistical support during the funeral.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Beefsteak mushroom (Rachel Harries/Woodland Trust/PA)
‘Blood-oozing’ fungus and a cranefly in disguise: Weird woodland nature revealed
Tintagel Castle in Cornwall needs urgent work to protect it from coastal erosion (English Heritage/PA)
Cornish castle linked to King Arthur at risk from rising sea levels
What the papers say – September 23
What the papers say – September 23
Experts said that education is also needed on the health risks associated with taking a dip in icy water (Steve Parsons/PA)
Icy swim may cut ‘bad’ body fat but further health benefits unclear – study
Reusable contact lenses more than triple the risk of suffering a rare eye infection, research suggests (Chris Young/PA)
Reusable contact lenses ‘more than triple risk of rare eye infection’
See Monster, a decommissioned North Sea offshore platform, which has been transformed into one of the UK’s largest public art installations (Ben Birchall/PA)
Decommissioned oil rig to reopen as public art installation
Four universities will sign an agreement to work more closely to improve BSL and deaf studies (Queen Margaret University/PA)
Edinburgh universities unite in pledge to improve British sign language provision
Taoiseach Micheal Martin addresses the 77th UN General Assembly in New York (Government Information Services/PA)
Heightened nuclear risks from Russian aggression ‘unprecedented’, says Irish PM
Home Secretary Suella Braverman met police in Leicester (James Manning/PA)
Home Secretary vows to tackle ‘disorder and thuggery’ after Leicester meetings
Mourners gather behind the hearse carrying the coffin bearing the remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany in Longford, following their funeral Mass (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mother appears in court charged with murder of her two children

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks