Avanti West Coast to boost services after slashing timetables in August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Avanti West Coast to boost services after slashing timetables in August

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 3:51 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 4:27 pm
Train operator Avanti West Coast is to increase its services after slashing timetables in August (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Train operator Avanti West Coast is to increase its services after slashing timetables in August (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Train operator Avanti West Coast is to increase its services after slashing timetables more than five weeks ago.

The company said it will run extra trains on its key London-Manchester and London-Birmingham routes from Tuesday September 27.

Services will be boosted again in December once new drivers complete training.

Avanti West Coast train
Services will be increased further in December (PA)

Avanti West Coast reduced its timetable from seven trains per hour to just four per hour from August 14.

This was aimed at cutting short-notice cancellations after a sharp decline in the number of drivers voluntarily working on rest days for extra pay.

The company is one of many train operators engaged in an industrial dispute with its workers.

Avanti West Coast will initially run an additional 10 daily trains between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and an extra six on Wednesdays.

An extra four daily services will operate between London Euston and Birmingham New Street on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Timetables on the remaining days will be boosted “as soon as possible”, the company said.

The further increase to services in December will see a return of three trains an hour between London and Manchester, an extra hourly train between London and Birmingham, and the restoration of direct trains to North Wales.

Avanti West Coast said it carried out “intensive analysis” of the number of additional trains it can run “in a reliable and sustainable fashion” without relying on overtime working.

It expects nearly 100 new drivers will be cleared to take control of passenger services between April and December.

Office of Rail and Road figures analysed by the PA news agency show Avanti West Coast was the worst-performing operator for reliability between July 24 to August 20.

It had its highest ever cancellations score for a four-week period of 14.9%.

Phil Whittingham stepped down from his role as managing director last week.

There have been calls for the operation of Avanti West Coast’s services to be taken into public ownership since it cut its timetable.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham insisted “major change is needed”.

Avanti West Coast’s executive director of operations and safety Barry Milsom said: “We know we’re not delivering the service our customers rightly expect and we apologise for the enormous frustration and inconvenience this is causing.

“The decision to reduce our timetable in August was not taken lightly but our customers and communities deserve a dependable train service, so we’ve been working hard to rebuild our timetable in a resilient and sustainable way.

“Resolving this situation required a robust plan that allows us to gradually increase services without being reliant on traincrew overtime.

“We are now in a position to start delivering this incremental increase in services, followed by a further increase in December.

“We’ll continue to review our timetable beyond December with our industry partners.

“We’re working with our people, their union representatives, and industry partners to match the resources we have to demand, so we can deliver reliable services across our network to all our customers and communities.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding during this period.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Beefsteak mushroom (Rachel Harries/Woodland Trust/PA)
‘Blood-oozing’ fungus and a cranefly in disguise: Weird woodland nature revealed
Tintagel Castle in Cornwall needs urgent work to protect it from coastal erosion (English Heritage/PA)
Cornish castle linked to King Arthur at risk from rising sea levels
What the papers say – September 23
What the papers say – September 23
Experts said that education is also needed on the health risks associated with taking a dip in icy water (Steve Parsons/PA)
Icy swim may cut ‘bad’ body fat but further health benefits unclear – study
Reusable contact lenses more than triple the risk of suffering a rare eye infection, research suggests (Chris Young/PA)
Reusable contact lenses ‘more than triple risk of rare eye infection’
See Monster, a decommissioned North Sea offshore platform, which has been transformed into one of the UK’s largest public art installations (Ben Birchall/PA)
Decommissioned oil rig to reopen as public art installation
Four universities will sign an agreement to work more closely to improve BSL and deaf studies (Queen Margaret University/PA)
Edinburgh universities unite in pledge to improve British sign language provision
Taoiseach Micheal Martin addresses the 77th UN General Assembly in New York (Government Information Services/PA)
Heightened nuclear risks from Russian aggression ‘unprecedented’, says Irish PM
Home Secretary Suella Braverman met police in Leicester (James Manning/PA)
Home Secretary vows to tackle ‘disorder and thuggery’ after Leicester meetings
Mourners gather behind the hearse carrying the coffin bearing the remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany in Longford, following their funeral Mass (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mother appears in court charged with murder of her two children

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks