Study sheds light on why whales do not get brain damage when they swim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Study sheds light on why whales do not get brain damage when they swim

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 7:01 pm
A study has shed light on why whales do not get brain damage when they swim (Yui Mok/PA)
A study has shed light on why whales do not get brain damage when they swim (Yui Mok/PA)

New research has shed light on why whales do not get brain damage when they swim.

Scientists suggest that special blood vessels in the animals’ brains may protect them from pulses, caused by swimming, in their blood that would damage the brain.

Researchers believe computer modelling finally solves the mystery of the purpose of the networks of blood vessels that cradle a whale’s brain and spine, known as retia mirabilia, or wonderful net.

Senior author, Dr Robert Shadwick, professor emeritus in the department of zoology at the University of British Columbia (UBC), said: “As interesting as they are, they (whales) are essentially inaccessible.

“They are the biggest animals on the planet, possibly ever, and understanding how they manage to survive and live and do what they do is a fascinating piece of basic biology.”

Land mammals such as horses experience pulses in their blood when galloping, where blood pressures inside the body go up and down on every stride.

In a new study, lead author Dr Margo Lillie and her team suggest, for the first time, that the same phenomenon occurs in marine mammals that swim with dorso-ventral (up and down) movements – in other words, whales.

And, they may have found out just why whales avoid long-term damage to the brain for this.

Average blood pressure in mammals is higher in arteries, or the blood exiting the heart, than in veins.

This difference in pressure drives the blood flow in the body, including through the brain.

However, movement can forcefully move blood, causing spikes in pressure, or pulses to the brain.

The difference in pressure between the blood entering and exiting the brain for these pulses can cause damage.

According to Dr Lillie, of UBC, long-term damage of this kind can lead to dementia in human beings.

But while horses deal with the pulses by breathing in and out, whales hold their breath when diving and swimming.

Dr Lillie said: “So if cetaceans (aquatic mammals that include whales, dolphins, and porpoises) can’t use their respiratory system to moderate pressure pulses, they must have found another way to deal with the problem.”

The researchers theorised that the blood vessels use a pulse-transfer mechanism to ensure there is no difference in blood pressure in the animal’s brain during movement, on top of the average difference.

Essentially, rather than dampening the pulses that occur in the blood, the vessels transfer the pulse in the arterial blood entering the brain to the venous blood exiting, keeping the same strength of pulse, and so, avoiding any difference in pressure in the brain itself.

The researchers collected data on 11 cetacean species and put the figures into a computer model.

“Our hypothesis that swimming generates internal pressure pulses is new, and our model supports our prediction that locomotion-generated, pressure pulses can be synchronised by a pulse transfer mechanism that reduces the pulsatility of resulting flow by up to 97%,” Dr Shadwick said.

He suggested that the model could potentially be used to ask questions about other animals and what is happening with their blood pressure pulses when they move, including humans.

The researchers say the hypothesis still needs to be tested directly by measuring blood pressures and flow in the brain of whales, something that is currently not ethically and technically possible, as it would involve putting a probe into a live whale.

The findings are published in the Science journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – September 23
What the papers say – September 23
Experts said that education is also needed on the health risks associated with taking a dip in icy water (Steve Parsons/PA)
Icy swim may cut ‘bad’ body fat but further health benefits unclear – study
Reusable contact lenses more than triple the risk of suffering a rare eye infection, research suggests (Chris Young/PA)
Reusable contact lenses ‘more than triple risk of rare eye infection’
See Monster, a decommissioned North Sea offshore platform, which has been transformed into one of the UK’s largest public art installations (Ben Birchall/PA)
Decommissioned oil rig to reopen as public art installation
Four universities will sign an agreement to work more closely to improve BSL and deaf studies (Queen Margaret University/PA)
Edinburgh universities unite in pledge to improve British sign language provision
Taoiseach Micheal Martin addresses the 77th UN General Assembly in New York (Government Information Services/PA)
Heightened nuclear risks from Russian aggression ‘unprecedented’, says Irish PM
Home Secretary Suella Braverman met police in Leicester (James Manning/PA)
Home Secretary vows to tackle ‘disorder and thuggery’ after Leicester meetings
Mourners gather behind the hearse carrying the coffin bearing the remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany in Longford, following their funeral Mass (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mother appears in court charged with murder of her two children
Photographer David Bailey launches his new exhibition Bailey: Vision And Sound at 45 Park Lane London (Ian West/PA)
David Bailey recalls photographing ‘kind of cheeky’ Queen for royal portrait
Nicholas Clayton was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday to 20 months’ imprisonment and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 15 years. (PA)
British headteacher groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks