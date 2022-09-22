Decommissioned oil rig to reopen as public art installation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Decommissioned oil rig to reopen as public art installation

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 1:13 am
See Monster, a decommissioned North Sea offshore platform, which has been transformed into one of the UK’s largest public art installations (Ben Birchall/PA)
See Monster, a decommissioned North Sea offshore platform, which has been transformed into one of the UK's largest public art installations (Ben Birchall/PA)

A 450-tonne decommissioned oil rig that has been transformed into an interactive art installation in Weston-super-Mare will open to the public from Saturday.

Dubbed “See Monster”, the former North Sea platform now features four publicly accessible levels that play host to a wild garden of plants, grasses and trees.

The installation also includes an amphitheatre, a multi-level slide, a 6,000-piece kinetic installation forming the monster’s “scales” and a 10-metre waterfall.

At the base of the 35-metre-tall structure is a broadcast studio.

Those behind the project are hoping it will transform perceptions around how out-of-date industrial infrastructure is disposed of.

The project was the brainchild of Leeds-based design and events company Newsubstance and forms part of the Unboxed: Creativity in the UK festival.

In July it was delivered to the beach of the North Somerset town and lifted on to a base at the Tropicana arts and music venue.

Patrick O’Mahony, creative director and founder of Newsubstance, said: “From the roar of the waterfall to the shimmering scales, we invite our audience to ascend the monster, running through clouds and exploring wild gardens until they reach the summit where they can see our monster’s home from a new perspective.

“We are thrilled that the public can now board See Monster, after witnessing its transformation over the past few months.

“We hope this once-in-a-lifetime experience, that started as an experiment in education and creativity in Weston-super-Mare, will go on to have a much greater and long-lasting legacy.”

Dr Ella Gilbert, climate science adviser to the project, said: “See Monster reminds us how our industrial history has shaped our climate, and how we can transform our future by repurposing infrastructure like oil and gas platforms.

“We know about the negative impact of our dependence on fossil fuels. Less often do we hear about the ways in which we can transform society for the better.

“See Monster is an opportunity to see and hear about the kind of solutions and possible futures we can create together and to be awed and amazed by the spectacular sights and sounds of the weather, to be excited by the science behind it and to learn how it helps us understand our planet.”

See Monster is open from September 24 to November 5 and is free to enter.

