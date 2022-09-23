Lachlan Murdoch opens defamation lawsuit against Australian website

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lachlan Murdoch opens defamation lawsuit against Australian website

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 5:36 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 6:50 am
A defamation lawsuit launched by Lachlan Murdoch, the eldest son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, against Australian news website Crikey had its first day in court on Friday.

Mr Murdoch, who is the Fox Corp chief executive and News Corp co-chairman, is suing Private Media over an opinion piece about the storming of the US Capitol.

He claims he was defamed in the article by Crikey’s political editor, Bernard Keane, which was headlined: “Trump is a confirmed unhinged traitor. And Murdoch is his unindicted co-conspirator.”

The first day of proceedings was taken up by legal argument over the terms of the defence and the case will return to court on October 10.

In its defence, filed with the court on Friday, Crikey argued the opinion piece was in the public interest.

Last month, Crikey posted a full-page advertisement in The New York Times that invited the lawsuit, saying it wanted to “test this important issue of freedom of public interest journalism in a courtroom”.

The defamation lawsuit was filed the following day.

The website has framed the battle as one of free speech and highlighted differences in size, and wealth between itself and the companies owned by the Murdoch family.

It has launched a Go Fund Me for its defence and, in a statement released on Thursday, chief executive Will Hayward said: “We think it is important in an open, well-functioning society that the rich and powerful can be critiqued.”

In a statement of claim, a lawyer representing Mr Murdoch accused Crikey of using the situation for “self-promotion” and to “publicise the Crikey website and increase subscribers” and said the claim of public interest journalism was “disingenuous”.

