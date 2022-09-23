Wolf Hall author Dame Hilary Mantel dies aged 70

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Wolf Hall author Dame Hilary Mantel dies aged 70

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 11:37 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 12:33 pm
Author Dame Hilary Mantel (PA)
Author Dame Hilary Mantel (PA)

Author Dame Hilary Mantel, best known for the Wolf Hall trilogy, has died aged 70, HarperCollins has announced.

The British writer won the Booker Prize twice, first for her 2009 novel Wolf Hall and again for its sequel, Bring Up The Bodies, in 2012.

Her publisher HarperCollins said in a statement that she died on Thursday “suddenly yet peacefully”, surrounded by close family and friends.

They added: “Hilary Mantel was one of the greatest English novelists of this century and her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed.”

In a post on Twitter, they said it was a “devastating loss” and that they could “only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work” as they sent their thoughts to her family and friends.

Bill Hamilton, Dame Hilary’s agent at literary agency A.M. Heath, said it had been the “greatest privilege” to work with her.

He said: “Her wit, stylistic daring, creative ambition and phenomenal historical insight mark her out as one of the greatest novelists of our time.

“She will be remembered for her enormous generosity to other budding writers, her capacity to electrify a live audience, and the huge array of her journalism and criticism, producing some of the finest commentary on issues and books.

“Emails from Hilary were sprinkled with bon mots and jokes as she observed the world with relish and pounced on the lazy or absurd and nailed cruelty and prejudice.

“There was always a slight aura of otherworldliness about her, as she saw and felt things us ordinary mortals missed, but when she perceived the need for confrontation she would fearlessly go into battle.

“And all of that against the backdrop of chronic health problems, which she dealt with so stoically.

“We will miss her immeasurably, but as a shining light for writers and readers she leaves an extraordinary legacy. Our thoughts go out to her beloved husband Gerald, family and friends.”

Dame Hilary concluded her Wolf Hall trilogy in 2020 with the publication of The Mirror & The Light to critical acclaim, winning the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction, which she first won for Wolf Hall.

The trilogy, which charts the rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell in the court of King Henry VIII, has been translated into 41 languages, with sales of more than five million worldwide, HarperCollins has said.

It was later adapted for the stage and screen, with the Royal Shakespeare Company putting on productions of the first two books in 2013 and in 2021 The Mirror & the Light was staged in London, having been adapted by Dame Hilary, with Ben Miles playing Cromwell.

The BBC also adapted the story into a TV series which was first broadcast on BBC Two in 2015, starring Sir Mark Rylance as Cromwell.

Hilary Mantel death
Dame Hilary Mantel was made a CBE in 2006 and a Dame in 2014 (Philip Toscano/PA)

The series was a critical success and won a string of awards including three Bafta awards and a Golden Globe.

Dame Hilary also published a number of other novels and short story collections throughout the years including the Every Day is Mother’s Day series and a memoir, Giving Up the Ghost, in 2003.

Nicholas Pearson, the author’s long-term editor, said the news of Dame Hilary’s death was “devastating” for all those who knew and worked with her as she hailed her “unique outlook on the world”.

Pearson added: “As a person, Hilary was kind and generous and loving, always a great champion of other writers. She was a joy to work with…

“That we won’t have the pleasure of any more of her words is unbearable. What we do have is a body of work that will be read for generations. We must be grateful for that. I will miss her and my thoughts are with her husband Gerald.”

In 1990, Dame Hilary was elected as a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and was made a CBE in 2006 and a Dame in 2014.

She leaves behind her husband geologist Gerald McEwen, who she married on September 23, 1972.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

William Spence, Sam Spence, Alex McCulloch and Ben Spence (Sam Spence/PA)
Man to take on London Marathon with his cousins in memory of his ‘superhuman’…
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 24
Drivers are paying an extra £5 for a tank of petrol due to the fall in the value of the pound, according to new analysis (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sinking value of the pound ‘adds £5 to tank of petrol’
Police officers line The Mall in central London on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey (Ian West/PA)
Police operation surrounding Queen’s death and funeral ‘an enormous success’
(PA)
UK ticket-holder scoops £171m EuroMillions jackpot
The King with his red box (Victoria Jones/PA)
King Charles pictured with red box for the first time
Clarence House in London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Police interview two men in Prince’s Foundation ‘cash-for-honours’ probe
Members of the public look at the travel boards in Paddington Station (PA)
Rail services at Paddington station hit by severe disruption
‘Covid-19 linked to increase in new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes in children’ (Brian Lawless/PA)
Covid-19 ‘linked to increase in new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes in children’
The Prime Minister has radically slimmed down the number of cabinet committees (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister scraps science policy body in cabinet shake-up

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks