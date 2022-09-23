Trial date set for man accused of murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Trial date set for man accused of murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 11:51 am
Deividas Skebas, 22, arriving for a previous Lincoln Crown Court hearing (Joe Giddens/PA)
Deividas Skebas, 22, arriving for a previous Lincoln Crown Court hearing (Joe Giddens/PA)

A provisional trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street.

Deividas Skebas, a Lithuanian national, is accused of killing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on July 28.

Appearing via video-link at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, the 22-year-old was due to enter a plea but the case was adjourned for reports, although a provisional trial date was set during the 25-minute hearing.

Lilia Valutyte tribute
Lilia Valutyte (Family/Lincolnshire Police/PA)

Lilia was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, at about 6.20pm.

An inquest opening later heard she died from the wound to her chest and was confirmed dead at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

Skebas was initially due to be brought to court from the prison where he is being held on remand.

But Christopher Donnellan KC, prosecuting, told Judge Christopher Hirst “the defendant has not been produced”.

After a brief delay, Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, appeared over a video-link to court, wearing a grey sweatshirt and holding his hands in his lap.

A pre-trial review date was set for November 28.

Setting a provisional trial date with a time estimate of up to seven days, Judge Hirst told Skebas: “Your trial will be held on February 28, next year.

“It’s right to say we’ll try to find a (earlier) trial date in January.”

