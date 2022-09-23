Woman had ‘sex with Grealish’ on night she was ‘raped by Mendy’s friend’ – trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman had ‘sex with Grealish’ on night she was ‘raped by Mendy’s friend’ – trial

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 1:43 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 4:19 pm
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (PA)
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (PA)

England winger Jack Grealish was at Manchester City teammate Benjamin Mendy’s house party where two women were allegedly raped, a court has been told.

Grealish, 27, and Mendy, 28, had been at the China White nightclub in Manchester city centre before going back to Mendy’s Cheshire mansion, The Spinney, in Prestbury, when the women were attacked, Chester Crown Court heard.

One, 23, said she was raped by Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 41, in a car when they went to get more drink.

She told a second girl, 17, who claims Mendy raped her, she had also had sex with Grealish, the court was told.

Both Mendy and Matturie deny multiple sex offences against a string of young women.

England’s Jack Grealish
England’s Jack Grealish (PA)

On Friday, jurors were played a police interview from the young woman accusing Mendy and Matturie of rape.

Seventeen at the time, she says Mendy raped her twice at his home during the gathering, where Mendy’s friends and Grealish’s friends, from Birmingham, were also present.

She told police Matturie asked her to the nightclub in the early hours of last August 23.

She arrived at around 3.30am and was outside the club shortly before Mendy and Matturie left.

She said: “They were with Jack Grealish. There were a few girls around him but they were taking pictures and video with his friends.

“The club did not like that. They wanted the pics to be deleted.

“There was a bit of a talking to. It took a while for them to come out.”

Louis Saha Matturie arrives at Chester Crown Court
Louis Saha Matturie arrives at Chester Crown Court (PA)

The teenager got a taxi with three other girls and one of Matturie’s friends, and passed around drink on the way to Mendy’s house, where the girls had their mobile phones taken away before going inside, the court was told.

She said: “There were already two girls on the couch. They were sat next to Jack. He was already on the couch.”

Matturie then led the 23-year-old woman away “hand in hand” to get more alcohol because, the witness told police, “Jack had been demanding vodka”.

Matturie then allegedly raped the 23-year-old in the car they used to go to a shop at a local petrol station before returning to the house.

The 17-year-old told police: “I asked her what happened. I took her to the toilet. She’s absolutely distraught, in hysterics.

“She just told me she had fallen asleep in the car and woke up with the feeling of him pushing inside her.”

The teenager told police she felt “uncomfortable” and did not know what to do but had no phone to call for help.

Later, in a lounge area, she said Mendy began “checking her out” before leading her to an office with a secure lock.

Inside the office, Mendy allegedly raped the teenager twice.

She told police: “We did not talk about sex beforehand and afterwards we did not talk about it.

“There was nothing of the sort to suggest we were going to engage in sex. During sex he was telling me, ‘This is not the body of a 17-year-old. This is not the arse of a 17-year-old. I want you every day.”

Afterwards, the 17-year-old went to find the 23-year-old woman and found her in a lounge.

She told police: “She told me she had sex with Jack.

“I don’t know whether that was consensual or non-consensual. I don’t know what that was. But she was talking about it.

“I know that this was after I had been with Ben, because after she had gone to bed with Ben as well.

“She had been taken up to a room with Ben. This was a bedroom.”

The teenager said she was raped in a cinema room by Matturie after being raped by Mendy.

She said she saw Grealish “passed out” in the house.

She said she was raped again by Matturie at a Manchester flat on the same day.

Later, the 17-year-old told police she had taken half a gram of cocaine while getting ready to go out, had drinks while at Mendy’s home and became “quite tipsy”.

She was asked about her and other girls being told by Matturie in the taxi on the way to Mendy’s house that they would have their phones taken off them at the party.

She said: “He mentioned it was going to be a private party and we should just have fun.

“Phones came up because we were talking about what happened in China White with Jack, girls taking pictures of him, so we started to talk about it.”

She said their taxi followed another car ahead of them, which had Jack Grealish in it and his driver and arrived before them at Mendy’s home.

The police officer asked: “What do you know about Jack Grealish?”

The teenager replied: “Just know he had recently moved to Manchester. I heard bits and bobs here and there, knew he played football and stuff.

“I knew that he was quite sought after just because the way he was treated inside the club, I thought he must be quite high profile.

“I’m not that interested in football.”

Prosecutors claim Mendy is a “predator” who “turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game”.

Matturie, his friend and “fixer”, allegedly had the job of finding young women for sex.

Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.

Matturie of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.

Both men say if any sex did take place with women or girls it was consensual.

The trial was adjourned until Monday morning.

