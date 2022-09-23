Sinking value of the pound ‘adds £5 to tank of petrol’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Sinking value of the pound ‘adds £5 to tank of petrol’

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 12:03 am
Drivers are paying an extra £5 for a tank of petrol due to the fall in the value of the pound, according to new analysis (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drivers are paying an extra £5 for a tank of petrol due to the fall in the value of the pound, according to new analysis (Peter Byrne/PA)

Drivers are paying an extra £5 for a tank of petrol due to the fall in the value of the pound, according to new analysis.

Pump price savings from the cost of oil dropping back to where it was before Russia invaded Ukraine are being “severely undermined” by the weakness of sterling, the AA said.

The motoring organisation calculated that the price of petrol at UK forecourts would be “at least” 9p per litre cheaper if the pound had maintained its mid-February value of 1.35 US dollars, instead of this week’s level of 1.14 US dollars, which was a 37-year low.

The difference in pump prices is adding around £4.95 to the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car.

Petrol averaged 164.8p per litre at the start of the week, down from 173.5p in mid-August.

But the 8.7p fall is less dramatic than the 15p reduction between mid-July and mid-August.

The average price of diesel decreased by 12.5p between mid-July and mid-August, before dropping another 3p to 181.3p at the start of the week.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “The influence of the exchange rate is often overlooked when drivers compare oil price movements with those at the pump.

“At the moment, it is critical. Oil and fuel on commodity markets are traded in dollars, which makes the weaker pound very bad news for motorists.

“The price of oil is back to the level at the start of the Ukraine war but petrol is 15p a litre more expensive.

“Two-thirds of that higher cost is down to the weakness of the pound.”

Sterling has been weak against the dollar for months, largely because of the strength of the US currency.

Mr Bosdet added that it is possible to buy petrol at around 10p per litre below average prices by finding a “competitive forecourt” selling the fuel at less than 155p per litre.

In July, the Competition and Markets Authority recommended that the Government should consider measures to make it easier for drivers to compare fuel prices at different forecourts to increase competition.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel (Royal Collection Trust/The Dean and Canons of Windsor/PA)
Picture of Queen’s ledger stone released ahead of chapel opening to public
Thousands have attended a demonstration against the cost of living crisis in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)
Thousands take to the streets in Dublin over cost-of-living crisis
No Babies Behind Bars stage a protest outside of HMP Bronzefield Prison in Surrey (Elizabeth Dalziel/PA)
Protesters gather at HMP Bronzefield to call for end to pregnant women in prison
William Spence, Sam Spence, Alex McCulloch and Ben Spence (Sam Spence/PA)
Man to take on London Marathon with his cousins in memory of his ‘superhuman’…
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 24
Police officers line The Mall in central London on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey (Ian West/PA)
Police operation surrounding Queen’s death and funeral ‘an enormous success’
(PA)
UK ticket-holder scoops £171m EuroMillions jackpot
The King with his red box (Victoria Jones/PA)
King Charles pictured with red box for the first time
Clarence House in London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Police interview two men in Prince’s Foundation ‘cash-for-honours’ probe
Members of the public look at the travel boards in Paddington Station (PA)
Rail services at Paddington station hit by severe disruption

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Drivers are paying an extra £5 for a tank of petrol due to the fall in the value of the pound, according to new analysis (Peter Byrne/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks