What the papers say – September 24

Saturday’s papers react to the Chancellor’s £45bn tax-cutting package which sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar in 37 years.

The Independent and The Guardian call it a mini-budget “for the rich” and run comments made by TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady in which she said it was “Robin Hood in reverse”.

Saturday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “ ‘Robin Hood in reverse’: Truss’s tax gift to the rich” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AnOJZXWhbw — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 23, 2022

Guardian front page, Saturday 24 September 2022: A budget for the rich pic.twitter.com/zCjykHysiQ — The Guardian (@guardian) September 23, 2022

The significant tax cuts are a great gamble, The Daily Telegraph and The Times add.

Saturday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Kwarteng gambles on biggest tax cuts in half a century” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zY7X28adJu — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 23, 2022

FT Weekend and i Weekend lead with the tumbling of the pound to a 37-year low in response to the tax cut package.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 24 September https://t.co/q0TJyhfrf8 pic.twitter.com/yOBzLSgOIZ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 23, 2022

i Weekend: “Pound plunges after Kwarteng bets UK economy on tax cuts” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PYt5wdz2gX — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 23, 2022

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail, meanwhile, cover the mini-budget in a different light, with the latter hailing it a “true Tory budget”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star have the latest from the rape trial of Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy, reporting that a woman who was allegedly raped by Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, told police she had sex with England star Jack Grealish on the same night.

Saturday's front page: Grealish's 'sex with woman at Mendy's party on night she was raped'.https://t.co/Z9RfHaWPHH #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9gmJi1CpbS — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 23, 2022

And The Sun carries claims made in a book about the Duchess of Sussex that she allegedly made a complaint about getting paid in 2018.