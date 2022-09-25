What the papers say – September 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

What the papers say – September 25

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 2:36 am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Many of Sunday’s papers continue to feature the fall-out from the Government’s controversial tax-cut package.

Budget tax breaks will go to “affluent Tory areas”, says The Independent, reporting some wealthier counties, including those that contain the seats of Liz Truss and her deputy, are earmarked for “investment zones” where billions will be handed to businesses.

The Sunday Telegraph adds Ms Truss is planning to continue her “tax-cutting spree” in a new year Budget that will include further reductions in income tax, and discounts for savers and child benefit claimants.

The Sunday Express has the Chancellor saying, “You ain’t seen nothing yet”, in relation to tax cuts – with a “true blue Tory revolution” on the cards.

The Sunday Times, meanwhile, writes the Prime Minister is facing her first “Cabinet row” as she prepares to increase immigration to boost economic growth by trying to tackle acute labour shortages.

Sir Keir Starmer will pledge to turn the UK into an independent green “superpower” before 2030 through a massive expansion of wind and solar energy, The Observer says.

Elsewhere, Sunday People reports one of the Brits freed after being held as a prisoner of war by Russia celebrated with an egg McMuffin.

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has detailed his wife’s severe battle with Covid on the front page of the Sunday Mirror.

And the Daily Star Sunday splash features a woman who says she is marrying a ghost from the Victorian era, claiming he “has a jealous streak” and regularly hides her “skimpy clothing and lingerie”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Long horn cattle at Ewhurst Park (Emily Beament/PA)
Bid to create ‘edible landscape’ for people and nature on former shooting estate
Sabah Ahmedi, who is one of Britain’s youngest Imams, with Charlotte Mathias, treasurer at All Saints Church in Tilford (MKA-UK/PA)
Mosque helps Christian neighbours fundraise to save 150-year-old village church
The ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel (Royal Collection Trust/The Dean and Canons of Windsor/PA)
Picture of Queen’s ledger stone released ahead of chapel opening to public
Thousands have attended a demonstration against the cost of living crisis in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)
Thousands take to the streets in Dublin over cost-of-living crisis
No Babies Behind Bars stage a protest outside of HMP Bronzefield Prison in Surrey (Elizabeth Dalziel/PA)
Protesters gather at HMP Bronzefield to call for end to pregnant women in prison
William Spence, Sam Spence, Alex McCulloch and Ben Spence (Sam Spence/PA)
Man to take on London Marathon with his cousins in memory of his ‘superhuman’…
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 24
Drivers are paying an extra £5 for a tank of petrol due to the fall in the value of the pound, according to new analysis (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sinking value of the pound ‘adds £5 to tank of petrol’
Police officers line The Mall in central London on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey (Ian West/PA)
Police operation surrounding Queen’s death and funeral ‘an enormous success’
(PA)
UK ticket-holder scoops £171m EuroMillions jackpot

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women hoping to use home advantage to secure back-to-back wins, says manager…
Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City's opener against Peterhead.
Gavin Price hails 'faultless' Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead…
0
The historic Mostar Bridge, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Travel: Cruising the Adriatic - ticking off seven countries along the way
0
Mango crumble with chai custard.
Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard
man attacked 16-year-old
'Disgraceful' man who kicked teenager in the head is spared jail
Travis giving fans a much welcome blast from the past at their Aberdeen Music Hall gig. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
TRUE NORTH REVIEW: Headliners Travis roll back the years at Aberdeen Music Hall
0

Editor's Picks