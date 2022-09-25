Retired Humberside Police dog shot three times in the face wins lifetime award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Retired Humberside Police dog shot three times in the face wins lifetime award

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 12:36 pm
PC Ian Sweeney with his German Shepherd RPD Logan (Thin Blue Paw Foundation/PA)
PC Ian Sweeney with his German Shepherd RPD Logan (Thin Blue Paw Foundation/PA)

A retired Humberside Police dog who survived being shot three times in the face while on duty has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

Logan, an eight-year-old German Shepherd, received his award at a ceremony at Knebworth Park, Hertfordshire, hosted by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation.

PC Ian Sweeney with his German Shepherd RPD Logan.
PC Ian Sweeney with his German Shepherd RPD (Retired Police Dog) Logan (Thin Blue Paw Foundation/PA)

His owner and former handler PC Ian Sweeney, 52, from north-east Lincolnshire, attended the awards and described Logan as his “soulmate”.

PC Sweeney, who has worked as a police officer for 28 years, with 13 years in the dog unit said: “This award is particularly special as it encompasses everything he’s done and I don’t think you ever really believe you’ll achieve something like that.

“It makes all the hard work so worthwhile.

“Logan is my soulmate and I’m so proud of him for everything he’s achieved.

“I still feel incredibly shocked, overwhelmed and overjoyed by it.”

Logan joined Humberside Police in January 2015 as a 10-month-old puppy from the South Yorkshire Police breeding programme.

Having had no training, Logan was partnered with PC Sweeney who said he had “never known a dog like him”.

PC Sweeney said: “It usually takes around 13 weeks to train a general purpose police dog but Logan took only eight weeks before he was trained and licensed, and we hit the streets in May 2015.

“He was a natural with his scent detection and tracking, I’ve never known a dog like him.

“He had a faultless career, always passed all of his assessments and never put a paw wrong. He was the dream dog.”

PC Ian Sweeney with his German Shepherd RPD Logan.
Logan was partnered with PC Ian Sweeney who said he had “never known a dog like him” (Thin Blue Paw Foundation/PA)

In 2017, he qualified as a firearms support dog but a year later Logan almost lost his life while protecting his owner from an attempted murderer in Grimsby.

“We knew where he was hiding and we knew he had a bladed weapon,” PC Sweeney said.

“Logan and I cornered him and then he turned on us with a handgun and threatened to kill us.”

PC Sweeney said he had feared he was “sending Logan to his death” and the pair were both seriously injured during the arrest.

“I deployed Logan which was probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make as I thought I may be sending him to his death to protect me,” PC Sweeney said.

“I got hit in the face three times and Logan was also shot in the mouth and head three times – but, despite his injuries, he still detained him successfully.”

Logan in front of a police car
In 2017 he qualified as a firearms support dog, but a year later Logan almost died while protecting his owner from an attempted murderer in Grimsby (Thin Blue Paw Foundation/PA)

Following the incident, Logan received a Heart of the Community Award and was also honoured with the North East Region 2 National Bravery Award.

“I haven’t got enough shelf space for all of his medals and awards,” PC Sweeney added.

In December 2020, Logan successfully tracked a high-risk missing person who had disappeared from his home.

After 70 minutes searching approximately five square miles in temperatures of -2C, Logan located the man, who was unclothed and close to death, and led medics to him, saving his life.

Humberside Police Superintendent Lee Edwards said: “This award is one in a long line of accomplishments Logan has achieved.

“We are all extremely proud for everything RPD Logan has accomplished over his seven and a half years’ service, and we congratulate him on his well-deserved award.”

Logan retired in May this year with two chief constable commendations and more than 300 successful arrests.

PC Sweeney said: “Working as a dog handler is my dream job and I feel so lucky that I got to spend seven and a half years working beside Logan.

“Now he is mine, I just want him to have a lovely retirement,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Family ties give animals reasons to help or harm as they age, research suggests (Peter Byrne/PA)
Family ties give animals reasons to help or harm as they age, research suggests
Dr Richard Scott works as a GP at the Bethesda Medical Centre in Margate, Kent (Pat Hurst/PA)
Tribunal called off in case of Christian GP offering patients ‘spiritual care’
The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court, London, where he has been banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to using his mobile phone while driving (PA)
Driving ban for peer who is arranging King’s coronation
Caron Smyth, whose body was found inside a property in south Belfast on 13 December 2013 (Police Ombudsman/PA)
Police actions in releasing offender contributed to double murder, coroner rules
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Salem Koudou, 19, who was found with stab wounds in Wynne Road, Lambeth, south London on August 20 2020 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Gangster struck down in swift retribution for birthday party attack, court told
A challenge to rulings made by crown courts in Manchester and Bristol were heard by senior judges at the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Judges ‘wrong’ to take position over barrister pay dispute, High Court told
A pupil looks at floral tributes at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, where 15-year-old schoolboy Khayri McLean was fatally stabbed outside his school gates (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two teenagers charged with murdering boy outside school gates appear in court
A number of horses were enlisted to help transport floral tributes left for the Queen from Green Park to Kensington Gardens (Yui Mok/PA)
Shire horses transport flowers left for Queen in ‘fitting’ final tribute
Harry Dunn (Family Handout/PA)
Case of Harry Dunn’s alleged killer to be heard at UK court for first…
Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, who denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before the ex-footballer’s death in August 2016, arrives at Birmingham Crown Court. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022.
Pc accused of Dalian Atkinson assault ‘terrified’ after Taser failed

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Gregor McIntosh.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids being locked up…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks