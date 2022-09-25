Hugh Grant and his wife Anna donate £10,000 to appeal amid cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hugh Grant and his wife Anna donate £10,000 to appeal amid cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 1:05 pm Updated: September 25, 2022, 2:12 pm
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein (Ian West/PA)
Actor Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein have donated £10,000 to a fundraiser supporting elderly, vulnerable and disabled people who are struggling during the cost-of-living crisis.

The GoFundMe appeal was set up by non-profit community organisation Depher, which provides food deliveries, gas and electricity top-ups and other help to people across the UK.

It comes as energy costs continue to rise and inflation remains high.

James Anderson, founder of Depher, told the PA news agency: “This has come when we need it the most, many lives will be saved because of their generosity and support.”

He added: “This donation will put food on tables and warmth in the hearts of hundreds and thousands who are dealing with the cost-of-living crisis and poverty.”

He said the couple have donated £55,000 since October 2021 to the organisation, describing it as “humbling and heavenly”.

On Friday Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a series of measures which included abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners, axing the cap on bankers’ bonuses, and adding restrictions to the welfare system.

Charities described them as a “hammer blow” to the UK’s poorest families, saying the Government’s plan for growth was “more about bankers’ bonuses than helping hungry kids”.

