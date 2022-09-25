Fallen police officers honoured at a service in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Fallen police officers honoured at a service in Belfast

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 3:31 pm Updated: September 25, 2022, 8:10 pm
Fallen police officers from across the UK have been honoured at a service in Belfast.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris along with chief constables were among the dignitaries who attended the event at the Waterfront Hall for National Police Memorial Day.

No members of the Royal family were in attendance as they continue a period of mourning following the death of the Queen.

Almost 2,000 people, including family members of fallen officers, attended and stood to remember officers who gave their lives in service.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaks on National Police Memorial Day (Handout/PA)

Ms Braverman, who gave a reading during the service, paid tribute.

“To all the officers who lost their lives while working to keep us safe, we thank you and we honour you,” she said.

“Their bravery and commitment to their duty was unfaltering – society owes them and their loved ones a debt we cannot repay, but it is one we will not forget.

“As Home Secretary I make a promise to give police the powers and tools they need to do their jobs safely.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said the Government “owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to the brave men and women of the Royal Ulster Constabulary and the Police Service of Northern Ireland for their tireless work to keep the people of Northern Ireland safe”.

“It was an honour and a privilege to attend today’s annual National Police Memorial Day service, hosted in Belfast, and to join relatives and colleagues of fallen officers, along with UK Government colleagues,” he said.

“It is right and proper that we remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in their duty of protecting the wider community.

“We thank them and service personnel from across the UK for their service and dedication.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) lit up their headquarters in blue on Saturday evening in memory of fallen colleagues.

Almost 2,000 people, including family members of fallen officers, attended the event (Handout/PA)

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said it was a huge privilege for Belfast to host this year’s event.

“Today’s event was a humbling and moving experience in what has been an extraordinary few weeks following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” he said.

“It was an honour to have the opportunity to meet with many families from Northern Ireland and across the United Kingdom and to remember their loved ones who have paid the ultimate price in service of their communities.”

During the service, prayers were said by family members, including Stephen Bromilow, father of PC John Edward Bromilow, 23, of the Lancashire Constabulary, who died on August 18 1979 in a road traffic collision while escorting a prisoner.

Candles were also lit by relatives in remembrance of officers throughout the UK who have lost their lives, one from each of the four nations of the United Kingdom.

Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland read the names of officers who have lost their lives during the past year – PC Daniel Golding, Metropolitan Police; PC Craig Higgins, Greater Manchester Police; PC Alex Prentice, Northamptonshire Police; and PC Darryl Street, Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

There was silence as petals of remembrance, representing all who have lost their lives, descended from the gallery as the orchestra played Abide With Me and the Last Post was sounded.

