Two officers suffer life-threatening injuries after collision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two police officers who were responding to an emergency call have been left with life-threatening injuries after a road traffic collision with another car in Suffolk.

Police were called shortly after 1.20am on Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the B1112 in Eriswell, where a grey BMW was in collision with a marked police car – a white Peugeot 308.

The two male officers in the Peugeot were responding to an emergency call on blue lights, but were not in pursuit of the BMW at the time of the collision.

Emergency services, including police, fire, ambulance service, air ambulance and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS), attended the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses after two police officers suffered serious injury during a 2-vehicle collision in #Eriswell this morning. A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene. The B1112 is closed between Underly Road & Lords Walk https://t.co/9nw3GVsFTy — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) September 25, 2022

The two officers – the driver and passenger of the police car – were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by land ambulance having sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Suffolk Police said he was taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution and has since been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

The B1112 remained closed on Sunday afternoon in both directions between Underly Road and Lords Walk as authorities carry out their investigation and recover the vehicles.

Suffolk Police is urging anyone with information to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting CAD 26 of 25 September via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, emailing: ben.hawkins@norfolk.police.uk or calling 101.