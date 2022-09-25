Weather predicted to turn autumnal for UK in coming week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Weather predicted to turn autumnal for UK in coming week

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 7:34 pm
A wave crashes over Newhaven lighthouse at West Quay in East Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)
A wave crashes over Newhaven lighthouse at West Quay in East Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)

The weather is predicted to be more autumnal this week – with showers, cloudy skies and sunny spells expected across the four nations.

The Met Office has said the south coast of England is predicted to see heavy showers to begin with, before blustery winds move in and clouds take over for England and Northern Ireland.

Some western parts, including Wales and western England, may see sunny spells – while scattered showers are predicted for northern Scotland and some parts of north-west England.

Southern and coastal parts of England on Monday could see highs of 16-17C, while Scotland is expected to see a maximum of 13C.

Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as the rest of England, are predicted to see highs of 13C.

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the weather on Monday is going to indicate the move into autumn.

He said: “Early rain in the South will quickly clear and then behind that, otherwise, it’s going to be a blustery, showery day and feeling more autumnal than of late due to a cold north westerly breeze, which will be brisk at times.

“For many, it will be a showery day. There will be some sunny spells, but it will certainly feel colder than it has been.”

He added: “Monday night into Tuesday is going to be a chilly one, perhaps a touch of frost in most prone spots in the countryside.

“Through Tuesday, it’s looking similar to Monday for many as it will be blustery with some showers but also with some sunny spells and still feeling quite chilly.

“The winds will gradually start to ease as we go through Tuesday, so that means it may start to feel a little bit less cold. But overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday is probably going to be even chillier because we’re gonna have some clear skies.

“Wednesday is a continuing theme. Lighter winds than earlier on in the week, but still a chilly feel to things with sunny spells. There will still be some showers around, perhaps towards the west and south west in particular, maybe a bit more persistent rain arriving later on on Wednesday.”

Some parts of northern England could see patches of frost on Tuesday morning, before the blustery winds continue across the UK alongside patches of rain in central England and sunny spells across Scotland and in the north east and north west of England.

A woman walks along a train platform carrying an umbrella
Patches of rain are also predicted across the UK this week (James Manning/PA)

Temperatures on Tuesday are believed to fall again, with England seeing an average of 11-12C, while Wales and Northern Ireland could see 12C on average.

Scotland will meanwhile see a maximum of 11C or 12C.

On Wednesday, the weather is expected to be sunny and bright for most, with patches of rain in Northern Ireland and the north east and eastern parts of England.

Temperatures are expected to level out across the country, with Scotland, Wales, the majority of England and Northern Ireland predicted to see highs of 13C, while the south east and south west coast could see highs of 14C.

