What the papers say – September 26

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

What the papers say – September 26

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 3:54 am
What the papers say – September 26 (PA)
What the papers say – September 26 (PA)

Tax cuts cast as both a necessary “boost” for families and as “immoral” for helping the wealthy are the main story as the working week begins.

The Daily Mail casts the Chancellor’s plans as “Kwasi’s boost for families”, but The Times writes millions of public sector workers face a two-year pay squeeze before the next general election.

Backbench Tory MPs tell the i that colleagues have “definite concerns” after the market reacted poorly to last week’s tax cuts, while the Financial Times reports the Government and traders are braced for the pound to experience further turbulence.

The Prime Minister is quoted in the Daily Express as saying the cuts are about building “the most successful economy”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wants to reinstate the top rate of income tax and use the resulting billions of pounds to bolster the NHS and other public services, according to The Guardian.

Metro casts the differing approaches of the Government and opposition as “tax wars”, with a composite image of Sir Keir and Liz Truss facing off.

The Independent reports Sir Keir will resist pressure from within his party to reverse Ms Truss’s 1p cut for basic-rate taxpayers due to fears it could cripple Labour at the next election.

Ex-England footballer Gary Neville, who will speak at Labour’s conference on Monday, tells the Daily Mirror that tax cuts for the rich are “immoral”.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says the White House has warned Russia faces “catastrophic consequences” if it deploys nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

And the Daily Star continues the story of This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby allegedly jumping the queue to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall earlier this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The ICO said its findings in the notice are provisional, with no conclusion to be drawn at this stage that there has been any breach of data protection law (Alamy/PA)
TikTok could face £27m fine for ‘failing to protect children’s privacy’
The baby calf has been named Nang Phaya, a Thai word meaning ‘Queen’ or ‘strong, female monarch’ (Zoological Society of London)
Baby Asian elephant named Thai word for Queen in honour of the late monarch
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with artist Lucian Freud who painted her portrait (John Stillwell/PA)
National Gallery announces ‘pay what you wish’ scheme amid cost-of-living crisis
The union is calling for a 10% pay rise, a minimum wage of £15 an hour and no job cuts (Alamy/PA)
National strike ballot of tens of thousands of civil servants launched
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Frozen embryo transfers ‘linked to higher blood pressure problems in pregnancy’
An anchor discovered during survey works for ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm (ScottishPower Renewable/PA)
Anchor discovered during offshore wind farm work may date from Roman times
Rob Duncombe is running the London Marathon for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity (Chris Salmen/PA)
Pharmacist hopes to beat world record at London Marathon dressed as a tree
Two teenagers will face court charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a boy just outside his school gates (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two teenagers to face court charged with murder after death of Khayri McLean
Researchers believe their methods could be adopted within the next three years (University Hospital Zurich/PA)
New method of preserving donated kidneys ‘could mean fewer organs wasted’
The technology has been rolled out at a final set of courts in England (Chris Radburn/PA)
Pre-recorded evidence rolled out at English and Welsh Crown Courts

More from Press and Journal

Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks