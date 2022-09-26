Pharmacist hopes to beat world record at London Marathon dressed as a tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Pharmacist hopes to beat world record at London Marathon dressed as a tree

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 7:01 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 8:24 am
Rob Duncombe is running the London Marathon for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity (Chris Salmen/PA)
Rob Duncombe is running the London Marathon for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity (Chris Salmen/PA)

A pharmacist hopes to be head and shoulders above the rest of the runners at the London Marathon as he aims to beat a Guinness World Record wearing an “absolutely stunning” eight foot tall oak tree costume.

Rob Duncombe, chief pharmacist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, is to take on the famous running event on October 2 to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which raises money for cancer centre The Royal Marsden.

The bulk of funding is to go towards the charity’s Oak Cancer Centre appeal, which aims to support the development of a “state-of-the-art” treatment and research facility at the hospital’s Sutton site, which will include more than 400 researchers, 350 clinical staff and thousands of patients together under one roof and is set to open next year.

In a bid to do something “slightly different” to raise money, Mr Duncombe thought “well, because we’re building a unit called The Oak Cancer Centre, wouldn’t it be quite fun to do the London Marathon in a tree costume”.

Man wearing a tree costume
Rob Duncombe running in his tree costume on behalf of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity (Chris Salmen/PA)

The idea “blossomed” from there when Mr Duncombe discovered that there was already an existing Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon dressed in a tree costume (male), which stands at four hours, five minutes and six seconds.

“We went to a company who made the costume – it’s 2.4 metres tall, so about eight foot tall”, the 54-year-old from Chelmsford, Essex, told the PA news agency.

“I’ve had a couple of fittings, so it’s been like buying a new suit as they actually measured me for it and designed it with my build and shape and height in mind.

“It is absolutely stunning – you can definitely tell that it is an oak tree – and mine was one of the biggest they’ve ever made, given the height and leaves on top.”

He added that the costume – which was made by Rainbow Productions – took around a month to six weeks to complete and is “relatively light,” weighing around five or six kilos.

Despite this, training in the “fabulous” outfit has “not been easy” and given rise to some questionable looks from fellow runners.

“It’s uncomfortable, it’s heavy, it bounces up and down on your shoulders, but it’s definitely doable,” he said.

“I can keep up a reasonable pace in it and one of the most entertaining parts of training has been doing local park runs down in Chelmsford.

“I think some people get quite upset when they are overtaken by a tree.”

He said he hopes to clock a time of four hours on the day and run alongside other people in “silly costumes” as part of an event which has “the best atmosphere”.

Mr Duncombe is not a stranger to the London Marathon either, having taking part in both 2016 and 2017, with the latter including a moment with a member of the Royal Family.

Man running and wearing colourful clothing
Rob Duncombe said that it is “absolutely amazing” being part of the Royal Marsden (The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity/PA)

“2017 was the year where the focus was on mental health and Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate were heavily involved,” he said.

“I was suffering that year – I was cursing and swearing about how awful the whole thing was.

“I went to go get a drink and Prince William handed me one and he probably caught a torrent of abuse from me as I took the drink from him.

“But they all wished me on the way and it gave me a boost over the last mile – it was such a highlight.”

He added that being part of The Royal Marsden is “absolutely amazing”.

“We are constantly developing new treatments for cancer and not many people get that opportunity throughout their careers to see drugs from the very early stages of development through to extending the lives of thousands of people across the world,” he said.

“Cancer is going to affect sort of one in two of us at some point in our lives and The Oak Cancer Centre is a way of creating a really good environment for our patients to receive treatment in and also for us to continue to do research as well.”

So far, just over £200 has been raised out of the £3,000 target.

More information on Mr Duncombe’s fundraiser can be found here: rhttps://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robert-duncombe6

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The ICO said its findings in the notice are provisional, with no conclusion to be drawn at this stage that there has been any breach of data protection law (Alamy/PA)
TikTok could face £27m fine for ‘failing to protect children’s privacy’
The baby calf has been named Nang Phaya, a Thai word meaning ‘Queen’ or ‘strong, female monarch’ (Zoological Society of London)
Baby Asian elephant named Thai word for Queen in honour of the late monarch
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with artist Lucian Freud who painted her portrait (John Stillwell/PA)
National Gallery announces ‘pay what you wish’ scheme amid cost-of-living crisis
The union is calling for a 10% pay rise, a minimum wage of £15 an hour and no job cuts (Alamy/PA)
National strike ballot of tens of thousands of civil servants launched
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Frozen embryo transfers ‘linked to higher blood pressure problems in pregnancy’
An anchor discovered during survey works for ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm (ScottishPower Renewable/PA)
Anchor discovered during offshore wind farm work may date from Roman times
Two teenagers will face court charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a boy just outside his school gates (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two teenagers to face court charged with murder after death of Khayri McLean
What the papers say – September 26 (PA)
What the papers say – September 26
Researchers believe their methods could be adopted within the next three years (University Hospital Zurich/PA)
New method of preserving donated kidneys ‘could mean fewer organs wasted’
The technology has been rolled out at a final set of courts in England (Chris Radburn/PA)
Pre-recorded evidence rolled out at English and Welsh Crown Courts

More from Press and Journal

Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks