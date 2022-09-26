Frozen embryo transfers ‘linked to higher blood pressure problems in pregnancy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Frozen embryo transfers ‘linked to higher blood pressure problems in pregnancy’

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 10:03 am
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Conceiving a baby using a frozen embryo may raise the mother’s risk of high blood pressure disorders by up to 74%, new research suggests.

The findings, published in the journal Hypertension also indicate fresh embryo transfers – where the fertilised egg is implanted immediately, as well as pregnancy from natural conception – share a similar risk of developing these types of disorders.

Pregnancy adds extra strain to a woman’s heart and blood vessels, making them prone to high blood pressure (hypertensive) disorders such as preeclampsia – which is characterised by the onset of high blood pressure and protein in urine.

Hypertensive disorders – which also include preeclampsia superimposed on chronic hypertension, gestational hypertension, and chronic hypertension – affect around 8% to 10% of all pregnant women and can be associated with dangerous complications for both the mother and the baby.

But researchers said women whose pregnancy was the result of a frozen embryo transfer had a much higher risk of developing these disorders – at around 74%.

Dr Sindre H Petersen, the study’s lead author and a researcher at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, Norway, said: “In summary, although most IVF pregnancies are healthy and uncomplicated.

“This analysis found that the risk of high blood pressure in pregnancy was substantially higher after frozen embryo transfer compared to pregnancies from fresh embryo transfer or natural conception.”

The scientists analysed data from medical birth registries from Denmark, Norway and Sweden – spanning nearly 2.4 million women – aged 22-44.

The data also included those who had both an IVF pregnancy and a naturally conceived pregnancy.

Of the 4.5 million pregnancies that resulted in single deliveries, 4.4 million were naturally conceived, around 78,000 pregnancies were fresh embryo transfers, and around 18,000 pregnancies were frozen embryo transfers.

In addition, more than 33,000 pregnancies were grouped for “sibling comparison” – which only involved mothers who had conceived naturally as well as using IVF.

The findings also indicated among women who had both a natural conception and a frozen embryo transfer, the risk of hypertensive disorders in pregnancy after frozen embryo transfer was twice as high compared to pregnancies from natural conception.

However, the researchers said based they were unable to pinpoint what part of the frozen cycle or frozen transfer may contribute to the higher risk of hypertensive disorders in their study.

Dr Petersen said: “Our sibling comparisons indicate that the higher risk is not caused by factors related to the parents, rather, however, that some IVF treatment factors may be involved.

“Future research should investigate which parts of the frozen embryo transfer process may impact risk of hypertension during pregnancy.”

He added: “Our results highlight that careful consideration of all benefits and potential risks is needed before freezing all embryos as a routine in clinical practice.

“A comprehensive, individualised conversation between physicians and patients about the benefits and risks of a fresh versus frozen embryo transfer is key.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Lauren Tulloch next to an animation of a stoma
Shetland bowel cancer survivor sets up stoma support group as isles no longer have…
0
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Transforming eye health on the high street with Specsavers
New stats show how many people are on the organ donation register.
Organ Donation: How many people are on the register in your area?
1
Bad dreams could indicate a raised risk of developing dementia.
Why are nightmares in middle age being linked to dementia?
0
The chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation says some Aberdeen locations, like Union Street, are "no-go zones" for sufferers. Picture by Scott Baxter
‘Chances are I’m spending the night in hospital’: Asthma dangers of Aberdeen high street…
0
The Scottish Government has come under fire over its handling of Scotland’s healthcare system in recent years (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Labour urges Yousaf to act on Scotland’s NHS crisis
Asymptomatic Covid-19 testing is to be paused from Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Health and social workers to no longer require weekly Covid-19 testing
In early September there were fewer than 15 cases per day on average (Alamy/PA)
Second doses of vaccine to be offered to those most at risk from monkeypox
‘Covid-19 linked to increase in new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes in children’ (Brian Lawless/PA)
Covid-19 ‘linked to increase in new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes in children’
Covid-19 infections in England and Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show (PA)
Covid-19 infections rise in England and Wales for first time since early July

More from Press and Journal

Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks