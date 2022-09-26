National Gallery announces ‘pay what you wish’ scheme amid cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
National Gallery announces ‘pay what you wish’ scheme amid cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 10:42 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 11:33 am
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with artist Lucian Freud who painted her portrait (John Stillwell/PA)
Visitors to the National Gallery will be able to pay “as much or as little as they like” on Friday evenings for the run of a Lucian Freud exhibition as part of a new scheme responding to the cost-of-living crisis, the gallery has announced.

The Pay What You Wish scheme, the first of its kind at the National Gallery, will be valid for the run of the Credit Suisse – Lucian Freud: New Perspectives exhibition, which opens on October 1, and the scheme will be for slots between 5.30pm and 9pm on Fridays.

Tickets for the exhibition can be booked in advance from September 26, online, on the phone or in person, with a minimum payment of £1 required.

Lucian Freud’s Girl with Roses, 1947-8 (The British Council/The Lucian Freud Archive/Bridgeman Images/PA)

The Lucian Freud: New Perspectives exhibition includes the portrait by the artist of the late Queen, with his diminutive oil portrait done after the Queen sat for him between May 2000 and December 2001.

The portrait drew some controversy when it was first unveiled, after portraying her with a thick neck and a “six o’clock shadow” under her blue-grey chin.

Freud was noticed for his talent early on in his life and, after a spell in the Merchant Navy in 1942, had his first one-man show in 1944, when he was 21.

Some of the key pieces from his career include Girl With A White Dog, Naked Girl Asleep and Reflection (self portrait), and he was particularly known for his paintings of nudes.

He died aged 88 in 2011.

Freud’s Reflection with Two Children (self-portrait), 1965 (Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza, Madrid/© The Lucian Freud Archive/Bridgeman Images/PA)

Freud, the grandson of psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, was born in Berlin in 1922 and the landmark retrospective of his work staged at the National Gallery marks the centenary of his birth.

Dr Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery, London, said: “The cost of an exhibition ticket can sometimes make it difficult to visit.

“While most of our temporary exhibitions are free, the Pay What You Wish scheme will enable practically anyone who wants to see the Freud centenary show to do so.”

The Credit Suisse Exhibition – Lucian Freud: New Perspectives includes more than 65 loans from museums and major private collections around the world and will feature works including Girl with Roses, Reflection with Two Children (self-portrait) and his later works such as The Brigadier, a portrait of Andrew Parker Bowles, the former husband of the Queen Consort.

The exhibition will “present new perspectives on Freud’s art, focusing on his tireless and ever-searching commitment to the medium of painting”, the gallery said.

Lucian Freud: New Perspectives will show from October 1 2022 through to 22 January 2023.

Editor's Picks