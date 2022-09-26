Free boat trips scheme for community groups to return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Free boat trips scheme for community groups to return

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 1:37 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 1:38 pm
Nanjiba Misbah, centre, and other members of the RNIB on a boat trip (RNIB/GoBoat/PA)
Free community cruises for vulnerable communities are set to return for a second year to allow people to “experience a slower pace of life on the water” and “connect with others”.

Eco-friendly boat hire company GoBoat UK, which previously launched the scheme last year, is set to carry it out again this autumn.

Man talking to group of people
Members of RNIB taking part in GoBoat’s community cruises (GoBoat/RNIB/PA)

Every Tuesday from September 27 until the end of October the company will provide free one-hour boat trips to community groups and charities on its local water space across four locations – Paddington, Canary Wharf, Kingston upon Thames and Brindleyplace in Birmingham, which includes those affected by social issues such as the cost-of-living crisis.

Nanjiba Misbah, community connections co-ordinator for London and the South East at the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) – a charity which benefited from the scheme last year – said that the initiative will help “those within our community take time out to enjoy a memorable experience”.

She added: “For blind and partially sighted people, the cost of travel can make accessing opportunities to spend time in nature more difficult, so RNIB is pleased to be working with GoBoat again to offer free one-hour boat rides in Kingston for members of the community. It’s a much-needed chance to connect with others and experience a slower pace of life on the water.”

Man helping woman into boat
GoBoat is offering free community cruises to vulnerable communities (RNIB/GoBoat/PA)

Grant Sweeney, the co-founder of GoBoat, said the company is “really pleased to be able to expand the operation to Birmingham and Kingston this year” and build upon its ethos of “helping more people on to the UK’s amazing waterways”.

Another charity set to take part in the cruises is the Empowering Deaf Society, which will be able to enjoy being on the water thanks to interpreted, verbal tours organised by the boat hiring group.

More information about the cruises can be found on the company’s website at https://goboat.co.uk/

