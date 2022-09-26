Shire horses transport flowers left for Queen in ‘fitting’ final tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shire horses transport flowers left for Queen in ‘fitting’ final tribute

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 2:38 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 5:22 pm
A number of horses were enlisted to help transport floral tributes left for the Queen from Green Park to Kensington Gardens (Yui Mok/PA)
Two shire horses have transported flowers left for the Queen in central London to be turned into compost for the royal parks, in what has been described as a "fitting" final tribute.

Two shire horses have transported flowers left for the Queen in central London to be turned into compost for the royal parks, in what has been described as a “fitting” final tribute.

Heath, 17, and Nobby, 14, who appeared in the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pulled flatbed drays filled with bouquets laid in Green Park, to Kensington Gardens where the floral tributes will be turned into mulch.

The two senior greys are among a number of horses helping to carry the flowers to Kensington Gardens’ leaf pen throughout this week.

The compost will be used to enrich the soil of London’s royal parks, including the floral displays outside Buckingham Palace, which provided the backdrop to the Queen’s funeral processions.

Royal Parks staff and volunteers start removing floral tributes from Green Park
Royal Parks staff and volunteers started removing floral tributes from Green Park (Yui Mok/PA)

Royal Parks programmes manager Bryony Cross, who has helped recruit volunteers to maintain the tributes, said the process made “perfect sense” because of the late monarch’s environmental legacy.

“I think it makes perfect sense really, the Queen and King Charles, both really conservation-focused on sustainability and the environment, so it makes a lot of sense to take those flowers left for her and then really literally feed them back into the parks,” she said.

“It seems fitting that that happens.”

Royal Parks staff and volunteers remove floral tributes from Green Park
She added: "I think it's definitely what she would have wanted – she wouldn't have wanted any waste."

She added: “I think it’s definitely what she would have wanted – she wouldn’t have wanted any waste.”

Park manager of Green Park and St James’s Park Mark Wasilewski said the process represented “new life” which would help the parks flourish.

“In a way, it’s sort of new life, rebirth, and I think it’s exactly what she would have wanted,” he said.

Mr Wasilewski said the scenes in Green Park’s floral tribute garden had been “overwhelming”.

Royal Parks staff and volunteers remove floral tributes from Green Park
Mr Wasilewski said the scenes in Green Park's floral tribute garden had been "overwhelming".

“Everyone getting involved, so many people smelling the perfume of the flowers here, coming with children to lay flowers, read cards and look at tributes. It really, really has been so overwhelming to see that.”

He estimated “hundreds of thousands” of bouquets had been left in Green Park and its surrounding area over the national mourning period, with more visitors to the green space than he said he had ever seen before in his 20-year career as manager.

Andrew Williams, park manager at Kensington Gardens, who is responsible for overseeing the compost process, said the floral tributes would contribute towards nurturing the parks’ soils for the next 500 years.

“To be able to turn the floral tributes into a material that’s going to go back into the parks, feeding and nurturing our soils, which really helps to sustain these parks for the next 500 years – the Queen’s floral tributes will play a key role in that,” he said.

The Royal Parks is a charity helping to maintain 5,000 acres of royal parkland since 2017 on behalf of the Government.

