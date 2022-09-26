Police actions in releasing offender contributed to double murder, coroner rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Police actions in releasing offender contributed to double murder, coroner rules

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 3:33 pm
Caron Smyth, whose body was found inside a property in south Belfast on 13 December 2013 (Police Ombudsman/PA)
Caron Smyth, whose body was found inside a property in south Belfast on 13 December 2013 (Police Ombudsman/PA)

The actions of police in releasing a violent offender contributed to the deaths of two people who were beaten to death in Belfast, a coroner has ruled.

Coroner Joe McCrisken said that Sean Hegarty should not have been released from custody on December 9 2013, just days before Caron Smyth, 40, and Finbar McGrillen, 42, were murdered at Ravenhill Court.

Hegarty, formerly of Grainne House in the New Lodge area of Belfast, and Ciaran Nugent, formerly of the Simon Community on the Falls Road, were jailed for the double murder in 2015.

But the inquest was conducted to ascertain if the actions of police contributed to the deaths.

Outlining the background to the case, Mr McCrisken said that Hegarty was a violent offender with more than 70 previous convictions.

Months before she was killed, Ms Smyth had provided a bail address for Hegarty, with whom she was in a relationship, at her home in Drumaness, Co Down.

Police Ombudsman’s Shaun Hegarty ruling
Finbar McGrillen, who was murdered alongside his friend Caron Smyth (Police Ombudsman/PA)

However, she contacted police on December 8 to report that Hegarty had assaulted her and withdrew permission for him to stay at her address.

Later that day Hegarty was arrested and taken to Bangor custody suite in Co Down.

However, officers released Hegarty the following day on condition that he did not contact Ms Smyth or enter Drumaness.

His bail address was also changed to a property in Belfast without the authority of a court.

On December 12, Hegarty and Nugent carried out the double murder at Mr McGrillen’s home at Ravenhill Court.

Mr McCrisken told the inquest: “I am satisfied that Sean Hegarty should not have been released at 2:47pm on December 9.

“He had been bailed by a court to live at Ms Smyth’s address. That address had been withdrawn.

“He was in breach of bail from the moment that address was withdrawn.

“I conclude that Sean Hegarty should never have left Bangor custody suite on the afternoon of December 9.

“At the very least he should have been arrested, detained and brought before a court for breach of bail.”

He added: “The question as to whether this decision to release Hegarty on bail caused or contributed to the deaths is more difficult.

“If Sean Hegarty had been brought before a court on December 10 for breach of bail, he may well have been remanded into custody, thereby denying him the opportunities to commit the murders on December 12.

“I would like to think that a court, fully informed about Sean Hegarty’s background and risk, would have remanded him into custody on the basis of a risk of reoffending.

“But, somewhat regrettably, I cannot be sure about this.”

The coroner added: “The question I must pose is whether releasing Sean Hegarty on bail, when he should have been brought before a court, contributed in more than a minimal or negligible way to the deaths of Ms Smyth and Mr McGrillen.

“I am satisfied that no-one could have predicted with any degree of certainty that Sean Hegarty would go to a place where Ms Smyth was residing and commit a brutal and horrific double murder.

“Sean Hegarty had a history of violence but nothing in his background could have led anyone to a firm conclusion he was capable of double murder.

“By releasing Hegarty on bail I consider that the actions of police, while not causing the deaths, contributed in more than a minimal way to the deaths of Ms Smyth and Mr McGrillen.

“Police actions, or rather lack of police actions, provided Sean Hegarty with the opportunity to commit the murders while he might otherwise have been in custody.

“I am satisfied also that in 2013 there were significant systemic issues in police actions and processes which contributed to a situation in which Sean Hegarty was allowed to walk the streets when he should have been brought before court so that his freedom could be reviewed.”

Laganside Court
The inquest findings were delivered at Laganside Court in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

In Belfast Crown Court in 2015 Hegarty and Nugent had initially denied the murders and were due to stand trial, but they later pleaded guilty.

Hegarty was ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years and Nugent a minimum of 14 years.

Following a Police Ombudsman review of the case in 2017 a number of police officers were disciplined.

