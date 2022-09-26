Tribunal called off in case of Christian GP offering patients ‘spiritual care’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Tribunal called off in case of Christian GP offering patients ‘spiritual care’

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 3:53 pm
Dr Richard Scott works as a GP at the Bethesda Medical Centre in Margate, Kent (Pat Hurst/PA)
Dr Richard Scott works as a GP at the Bethesda Medical Centre in Margate, Kent (Pat Hurst/PA)

The tribunal for a Christian GP who received complaints about offering “spiritual” care to his patients has been called off after a last-minute settlement with NHS England.

Dr Richard Scott, 62, is a GP at the Bethesda Medical Centre in Margate, Kent, and has received a number of complaints in the last two decades relating to offering spiritual care to some patients.

This tribunal was due as a result of complaints relating to a telephone interview Dr Scott took part in on BBC Radio 4 in 2019 discussing his use of prayer in his practice.

He said he offered spiritual care to around one in 40 patients, and around 80% of people offered prayer or religious support took him up on the offer.

The tribunal between Dr Scott and NHS England was set to begin in Ashford on Monday to determine whether he could still be allowed to work as an NHS doctor.

He had been asked to attend a three-day course costing £1,800 aimed at people who had been accused of sexual impropriety, which he refused, and also to undertake a psychiatric assessment.

But the tribunal has been called off following last-ditch talks between both parties.

Dr Scott will now take part in a one-day training course costing £500 relating to “professional boundaries”.

Dr Scott said: “I do try to follow the General Medical Council guidelines and if you read them correctly, they allow you and encourage you to speak to patients about religion where it’s relevant to their care.

“Full well-being is physical, mental and spiritual and it’s more than appropriate, it’s necessary for some patients to look into those existential issues in a way that standard western medicine doesn’t provide.

“Some people are desperate for help and I can give any number of examples of people I’ve helped through spiritual care – which is done on my own time and fully consented.”

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which backed Dr Scott’s case, said: “Dr Scott is a highly experienced doctor whose life and career has been committed to serving his patients and community.

“He is loved and respected by his community which he has served for decades. His love for Jesus and dedication to his faith is also well known where he works and within the community.

“There is no evidence that Dr Scott’s practice of praying with his patients has in any way interfered with his delivery of excellent medicine – in fact, quite the opposite.

“At a time when there is widespread recognition that emotional and spiritual support play a significant role in physical healing, it has been particularly distasteful to see NHS England picking on a Christian doctor who is appropriately offering that support.

“It is now a relief to Richard and his family that this case is finally settled.”

NHS England has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Sapper Connor Morrison of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment (MoD)
Young soldier died in non-operational incident, Ministry of Defence confirms
The scene of a fire on the top floor of Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road, in Easton (Claire Hayhurst/PA)
Electric bike caused tower block fire, investigators reveal
Undated family handout file photo of Molly Russell. Social media content viewed by a teenager in the weeks before she took her own life is too disturbing for even an adult to look at for a long period of time, a coroner’s court has heard.
Heated words after Instagram chief says posts viewed by Molly Russell were safe
Sally Mays died at home in Hull (Family Handout/PA)
Fresh inquest starts into death of young woman refused hospital admission
(from second left) Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Earl of Snowdon, Princess Royal and the Duke of Sussex, walk behind the State Hearse ahead of the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.
Royal family to return to normal official duties when royal mourning ends
Family ties give animals reasons to help or harm as they age, research suggests (Peter Byrne/PA)
Family ties give animals reasons to help or harm as they age, research suggests
The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court, London, where he has been banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to using his mobile phone while driving (PA)
Driving ban for peer who is arranging King’s coronation
Caron Smyth, whose body was found inside a property in south Belfast on 13 December 2013 (Police Ombudsman/PA)
Police actions in releasing offender contributed to double murder, coroner rules
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Salem Koudou, 19, who was found with stab wounds in Wynne Road, Lambeth, south London on August 20 2020 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Gangster struck down in swift retribution for birthday party attack, court told
A challenge to rulings made by crown courts in Manchester and Bristol were heard by senior judges at the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Judges ‘wrong’ to take position over barrister pay dispute, High Court told

More from Press and Journal

Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Inverness Crematorium. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
The big clash between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers was this week's Highland League Weekly main highlights match.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
Readers have expressed "devastation" after hearing the Saigon will be closing its doors. Picture by Fiona Wilson.
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Residents from Seaton have won a share of million of pounds from People's Postcode Lottery. Supplied by People's Postcode Lottery.
Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize
0

Editor's Picks