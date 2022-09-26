Royal family to return to normal official duties when royal mourning ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal family to return to normal official duties when royal mourning ends

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 4:43 pm
(from second left) Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Earl of Snowdon, Princess Royal and the Duke of Sussex, walk behind the State Hearse ahead of the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.
(from second left) Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Earl of Snowdon, Princess Royal and the Duke of Sussex, walk behind the State Hearse ahead of the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Royal mourning in memory of the late Queen will end for the monarchy and their households on Tuesday.

Since the death of the Queen on September 8, the royal family has only carried out official duties where appropriate, and its members have dressed in black as a mark of respect when in public.

From Tuesday they will be able to carry out their normal official roles in full after observing the seven-day period of mourning.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
King Charles III and members of the royal family follow behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey following the state funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)

Charles carried out one official engagement during royal mourning, holding a telephone audience with the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Thursday evening, the eve of his tax-cutting mini budget.

The Prince and Princess of Wales praised volunteers and operational staff they met at Windsor that day, for their efforts at events surrounding the Queen’s committal service.

The King travelled to Scotland soon after the Queen’s funeral last Monday and could remain at his home of Birkhall into early October, following the tradition set by the late monarch.

The Queen would normally spend around 10 weeks at her Scottish home during summer, returning to London around the time the autumn session of Parliament began.

Planning is likely to be under way for Charles’ coronation and Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court in south London heard the suggestion a date has been set for the national event expected next year.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen during her 1953 coronation ceremony (PA)

The Duke of Norfolk, 65, who organised the Queen’s funeral and will stage the crowning of the King, was banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to using his mobile phone behind the wheel, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the upcoming coronation.

He gave evidence for more than 30 minutes in secret after magistrates ruled the media and public should be excluded from court for reasons of “national security” as they heard his argument that losing his licence would cause “exceptional hardship”.

It followed an application from his lawyer Natasha Dardashti, who said details of the coronation, which had not yet been discussed with the King, Prime Minister Liz Truss or Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, should remain private until after the event.

“Very few people have been made aware of the date, the more sensitive the material the fewer people are yet to be involved in that,” she said.

The duke, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, already had nine penalty points on his driving licence from two previous speeding offences, meaning the further six points led to a ban.

Duke of Norfolk court case
The Duke of Norfolk, at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court (PA)

It is likely the coronation is being planned for a date during spring next year when good weather is more likely, something that would be welcomed by the large crowds expected to flock to London for the event.

The Queen waited over a year for her coronation ceremony which was staged on June 2 1953, after her father King George VI died on February 6 1952.

With the King left visibly upset on the day of his mother’s funeral, it is not surprising there are coronation details that have not been discussed with the new monarch by the duke.

